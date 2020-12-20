Virginia reports 3,876 new COVID-19 cases

The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 306,848, an increase of 3,876 from Saturday.

There have been 4,650 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of seven from Saturday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 16,878, an increase of 54 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest increases in cases reported Sunday were in Roanoke County, with 57 new cases; Roanoke, with 39; and Bedford County, with 36.

Statewide, there have been 1,790 outbreaks, which account for 41,006 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

According to the VDH’s online coronavirus dashboard, the percentage of positive results from testing is now at 11.4%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.