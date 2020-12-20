 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia reports 3,876 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments

Virginia reports 3,876 new COVID-19 cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 306,848, an increase of 3,876 from Saturday.

There have been 4,650 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of seven from Saturday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 16,878, an increase of 54 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest increases in cases reported Sunday were in Roanoke County, with 57 new cases; Roanoke, with 39; and Bedford County, with 36.

Statewide, there have been 1,790 outbreaks, which account for 41,006 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

According to the VDH’s online coronavirus dashboard, the percentage of positive results from testing is now at 11.4%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Sunday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 3,876 to 306,848

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 54 to 16,878

Statewide deaths: Up 7 to 4,650

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 4 to 586

Bath County: Up 2 to 111

Bedford County: Up 36 to 2,658

Botetourt County: Up 20 to 1,094

Buena Vista: Up 3 to 436

Covington: 316

Craig County: 128

Floyd County: 448

Franklin County: Up 11 to 2,084

Giles County: Up 5 to 477

Lexington: Up 8 to 499

Lynchburg: Up 75 to 3,696

Montgomery County: Up 34 to 4,769

Pulaski County: Up 13 to 1,215

Radford: Up 8 to 1,389

Roanoke: Up 39 to 4,877

Roanoke County: Up 57 to 4,107

Rockbridge County: Up 10 to 462

Salem: Up 9 to 1,053

Wythe County: Up 26 to 1,119

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert