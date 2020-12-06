 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 3,880 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reports 3,880 new COVID-19 cases

The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 255,053, an increase of 3,880 from Saturday.

There have been 4,200 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of three from Saturday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 15,295, an increase of 40 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Cases remained fairly stable from Saturday to Sunday in the Roanoke and New River valleys. In the region, Wythe County saw the largest daily increase in cases, with 52 new cases reported. 

Statewide, there have been 1,605 outbreaks, which account for 35,438 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

According to the VDH’s online coronavirus dashboard, the percentage of positive results from testing has been rising and is now at 10.6%, up from Saturday’s 10%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Sunday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 3,880 to 255,053

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 40 to 15,295

Statewide deaths: Up 3 to 4,200

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 8 to 382

Bath County: Up 4 to 73

Bedford County: Up 12 to 2,030

Botetourt County: Up 13 to 852

Buena Vista: Up 26 to 336

Covington: Up 6 to 191

Craig County: 97

Floyd County: Up 4 to 380

Franklin County: Up 30 to 1,749

Giles County: Up 6 to 341

Lexington: Up 20 to 401

Lynchburg: Up 36 to 2,958

Montgomery County: Up 25 to 4,109

Pulaski County: Up 22 to 816

Radford: Up 8 to 1,233

Roanoke: Up 19 to 4,314

Roanoke County: Up 20 to 3,203

Rockbridge County: Up 6 to 323

Salem: Up 10 to 933

Wythe County: Up 52 to 820

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Concerned about COVID-19?

