Virginia reports 3,880 new COVID-19 cases

The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 255,053, an increase of 3,880 from Saturday.

There have been 4,200 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of three from Saturday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 15,295, an increase of 40 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Cases remained fairly stable from Saturday to Sunday in the Roanoke and New River valleys. In the region, Wythe County saw the largest daily increase in cases, with 52 new cases reported.

Statewide, there have been 1,605 outbreaks, which account for 35,438 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

According to the VDH’s online coronavirus dashboard, the percentage of positive results from testing has been rising and is now at 10.6%, up from Saturday’s 10%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.