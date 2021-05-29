Virginia reports 322 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia on Saturday reported 322 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 675,165, the Virginia Department of Health said.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,713 on Saturday, an increase of 30 from Friday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
Virginia reported four new virus-related deaths on Saturday, for a total of 11,160 since the start of the pandemic.
As of Saturday morning, 55.3% of Virginia’s adult population (age 18 and over) had been fully vaccinated, and 66.7% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.
State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Saturday's COVID-19 data
Statewide cases: Up 322 to 675,165
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 30 to 29,713
Statewide deaths: Up 4 to 11,160
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: 1,363
Bath County: 273
Bedford County: Up 47 to 6,572
Botetourt County: Down 1 to 2,551
Buena Vista: Up 1 to 915
Covington: 606
Craig County: Up 2 to 322
Floyd County: Up 1 to 875
Franklin County: Up 1 to 4,081
Giles County: 1,296
Lexington: 1,205
Lynchburg: Down 37 to 7,836
Montgomery County: Up 4 to 9,409
Pulaski County: Up 3 to 2,673
Radford: Up 1 to 2,167
Roanoke: Up 1 to 8,504
Roanoke County: Up 8 to 8,300
Rockbridge County: Up 1 to 1,550
Salem: Up 2 to 2,190
Wythe County: Up 3 to 2,678
Source: Virginia Department of Health
For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
