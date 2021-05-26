Virginia reports 323 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia on Wednesday reported 323 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 674,082, the Virginia Department of Health said.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,617 on Wednesday, an increase of 57 from Tuesday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported six new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, for a total of 11,143 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday morning, 54.1% of Virginia’s adult population (age 18 and over) had been fully vaccinated, and 66.2% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.