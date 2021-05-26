 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia reports 323 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments

Virginia reports 323 new COVID-19 cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Virginia on Wednesday reported 323 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 674,082, the Virginia Department of Health said.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,617 on Wednesday, an increase of 57 from Tuesday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported six new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, for a total of 11,143 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday morning, 54.1% of Virginia’s adult population (age 18 and over) had been fully vaccinated, and 66.2% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Wednesday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 323 to 674,082

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 57 to 29,617

Statewide deaths: Up 6 to 11,143

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 3 to 1,359

Bath County: Down 1 to 272

Bedford County: Up 4 to 6,478

Botetourt County: Up 3 to 2,551

Buena Vista: Down 1 to 914

Covington: 604

Craig County: 319

Floyd County: Up 2 to 874

Franklin County: Up 3 to 4,074

Giles County: Up 1 to 1,292

Lexington: Up 2 to 1,207

Lynchburg: Up 8 to 7,881

Montgomery County: Up 4 to 9,399

Pulaski County: Up 1 to 2,666

Radford: Up 2 to 2,163

Roanoke: Up 2 to 8,503

Roanoke County: Up 1 to 8,288

Rockbridge County: Down 2 to 1,552

Salem: Up 2 to 2,181

Wythe County: Up 3 to 2,670

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Coronavirus coverage

Coronavirus coverage

Stay updated on all regional and national coronavirus coverage. Click here for the latest!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert