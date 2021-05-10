Virginia reports 336 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 336 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 666,986, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 28,911 on Monday, an increase of 14 from Sunday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported seven new virus-related deaths on Monday, for a total of 10,902.

As of Monday morning, 35.1% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 47.1% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.