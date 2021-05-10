Virginia reports 336 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 336 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 666,986, the Virginia Department of Health reported.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 28,911 on Monday, an increase of 14 from Sunday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
Virginia reported seven new virus-related deaths on Monday, for a total of 10,902.
As of Monday morning, 35.1% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 47.1% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.
State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Monday's COVID-19 data
Statewide cases: Up 336 to 666,986
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 14 to 28,911
Statewide deaths: Up 7 to 10,902
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: Up 1 to 1,332
Bath County: 270*
Bedford County: Up 3 to 6,343
Botetourt County: Up 1 to 2,521
Buena Vista: 904
Covington: 600
Craig County: Up 1 to 311
Floyd County: 853
Franklin County: Up 3 to 4,033
Giles County: Up 4 to 1,279
Lexington: 1,190
Lynchburg: Up 4 to 7,711
Montgomery County: Up 9 to 9,356
Pulaski County: 2,632
Radford: Up 2 to 2,135
Roanoke: Up 1 to 8,434
Roanoke County: Up 3 to 8,227
Rockbridge County: Up 1 to 1,533
Salem: Up 2 to 2,152
Wythe County: Up 1 to 2,638
*Represents a locality that that has had not reported an increase in at least four days.
Source: Virginia Department of Health
For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
