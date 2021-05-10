 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 336 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reported 336 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 666,986, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 28,911 on Monday, an increase of 14 from Sunday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported seven new virus-related deaths on Monday, for a total of 10,902.

As of Monday morning, 35.1% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 47.1% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Monday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 336 to 666,986

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 14 to 28,911

Statewide deaths: Up 7 to 10,902

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 1 to 1,332

Bath County: 270*

Bedford County: Up 3 to 6,343

Botetourt County: Up 1 to 2,521

Buena Vista: 904

Covington: 600

Craig County: Up 1 to 311

Floyd County: 853

Franklin County: Up 3 to 4,033

Giles County: Up 4 to 1,279

Lexington: 1,190

Lynchburg: Up 4 to 7,711

Montgomery County: Up 9 to 9,356

Pulaski County: 2,632

Radford: Up 2 to 2,135

Roanoke: Up 1 to 8,434

Roanoke County: Up 3 to 8,227

Rockbridge County: Up 1 to 1,533

Salem: Up 2 to 2,152

Wythe County: Up 1 to 2,638

*Represents a locality that that has had not reported an increase in at least four days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

Every part of Virginia is in Phase 2, which means anyone 16 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

