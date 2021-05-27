Virginia reports 357 new COVID-19 cases

The Roanoke Times
Virginia on Thursday reported 357 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 674,439, the Virginia Department of Health said.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,665 on Thursday, an increase of 48 from Wednesday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
Virginia reported nine new virus-related deaths on Thursday, for a total of 11,152 since the start of the pandemic.
As of Thursday morning, 54.4% of Virginia’s adult population (age 18 and over) had been fully vaccinated, and 66.1% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.
State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Thursday's COVID-19 data
Statewide cases: Up 357 to 674,439
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 48 to 29,665
Statewide deaths: Up 9 to 11,152
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: Up 1 to 1,360
Bath County: Down 1 to 273
Bedford County: Up 33 to 6,511
Botetourt County: Up 1 to 2,552
Buena Vista: 914
Covington: Up 1 to 605
Craig County: 319
Floyd County: 874
Franklin County: Up 1 to 4,075
Giles County: 1,292
Lexington: 1,207
Lynchburg: Down 16 to 7,865
Montgomery County: Up 1 to 9,400
Pulaski County: Up 1 to 2,667
Radford: Up 1 to 2,164
Roanoke: 8,503
Roanoke County: Up 4 to 8,292
Rockbridge County: Up 4 to 1,556
Salem: Up 2 to 2,183
Wythe County: Up 2 to 2,672
Source: Virginia Department of Health
For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
