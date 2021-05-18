 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 378 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reported 378 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 670,834, the Virginia Department of Health said.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,290 on Tuesday, an increase of 48 from Monday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 13 new virus-related deaths on Tuesday, for a total of 11,042 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday morning, 38% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 48.7% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Tuesday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 378 to 670,834

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 48 to 29,290

Statewide deaths: Up 13 to 11,042

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Down 4 to 1,349

Bath County: 271*

Bedford County: Up 7 to 6,410

Botetourt County: Up 3 to 2,537

Buena Vista: Down 1 to 909

Covington: 601

Craig County: Up 1 to 314

Floyd County: Up 2 to 864

Franklin County: Up 3 to 4,051

Giles County: 1,283

Lexington: Up 2 to 1,206

Lynchburg: Up 21 to 7,835

Montgomery County: Up 2 to 9,389

Pulaski County: Up 4 to 2,657

Radford: Up 3 to 2,149

Roanoke: Up 7 to 8,470

Roanoke County: Up 2 to 8,260

Rockbridge County: Down 2 to 1,550

Salem: Up 2 to 2,169

Wythe County: Up 2 to 2,659

* Indicates a locality that has not reported an increase in at least 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

