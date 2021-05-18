Virginia reports 378 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 378 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 670,834, the Virginia Department of Health said.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,290 on Tuesday, an increase of 48 from Monday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
Virginia reported 13 new virus-related deaths on Tuesday, for a total of 11,042 since the start of the pandemic.
As of Tuesday morning, 38% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 48.7% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.
State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Tuesday's COVID-19 data
Statewide cases: Up 378 to 670,834
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 48 to 29,290
Statewide deaths: Up 13 to 11,042
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: Down 4 to 1,349
Bath County: 271*
Bedford County: Up 7 to 6,410
Botetourt County: Up 3 to 2,537
Buena Vista: Down 1 to 909
Covington: 601
Craig County: Up 1 to 314
Floyd County: Up 2 to 864
Franklin County: Up 3 to 4,051
Giles County: 1,283
Lexington: Up 2 to 1,206
Lynchburg: Up 21 to 7,835
Montgomery County: Up 2 to 9,389
Pulaski County: Up 4 to 2,657
Radford: Up 3 to 2,149
Roanoke: Up 7 to 8,470
Roanoke County: Up 2 to 8,260
Rockbridge County: Down 2 to 1,550
Salem: Up 2 to 2,169
Wythe County: Up 2 to 2,659
* Indicates a locality that has not reported an increase in at least 4 days.
Source: Virginia Department of Health
For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
