Virginia reports 378 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 378 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 670,834, the Virginia Department of Health said.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,290 on Tuesday, an increase of 48 from Monday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 13 new virus-related deaths on Tuesday, for a total of 11,042 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday morning, 38% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 48.7% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.