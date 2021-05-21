Virginia reports 396 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 396 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 672,312, the Virginia Department of Health said.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,441 on Friday, an increase of 47 from Thursday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
Virginia reported six new virus-related deaths on Friday, for a total of 11,074 since the start of the pandemic.
As of Friday morning, 41.5% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 52.4% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Among people age 16 and over, 52.4% had been fully vaccinated and 65% had received at least one dose.
State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Friday's COVID-19 data
Statewide cases: Up 396 to 672,312
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 47 to 29,441
Statewide deaths: Up 6 to 11,074
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: Down 2 to 1,364
Bath County: 273
Bedford County: Up 13 to 6,441
Botetourt County: Down 1 to 2,536
Buena Vista: 909*
Covington: 603
Craig County: Up 4 to 316
Floyd County: Up 1 to 873
Franklin County: Up 6 to 4,066
Giles County: Up 1 to 1,287
Lexington: 1,207
Lynchburg: Up 11 to 7,866
Montgomery County: Down 2 to 9,392
Pulaski County: Up 2 to 2,660
Radford: Up 2 to 2,153
Roanoke: Up 12 to 8,489
Roanoke County: Up 2 to 8,268
Rockbridge County: 1,553
Salem: Up 1 to 2,174
Wythe County: Up 3 to 2,664
*Indicates a locality that has not reported an increase in at least 4 days.
Source: Virginia Department of Health
For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
