Virginia reports 396 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 396 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 672,312, the Virginia Department of Health said.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,441 on Friday, an increase of 47 from Thursday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported six new virus-related deaths on Friday, for a total of 11,074 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday morning, 41.5% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 52.4% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Among people age 16 and over, 52.4% had been fully vaccinated and 65% had received at least one dose.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.