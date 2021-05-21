 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 396 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reports 396 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 396 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 672,312, the Virginia Department of Health said.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,441 on Friday, an increase of 47 from Thursday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported six new virus-related deaths on Friday, for a total of 11,074 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday morning, 41.5% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 52.4% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Among people age 16 and over, 52.4% had been fully vaccinated and 65% had received at least one dose.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Friday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 396 to 672,312

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 47 to 29,441

Statewide deaths: Up 6 to 11,074

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Down 2 to 1,364

Bath County: 273

Bedford County: Up 13 to 6,441

Botetourt County: Down 1 to 2,536

Buena Vista: 909*

Covington: 603

Craig County: Up 4 to 316

Floyd County: Up 1 to 873

Franklin County: Up 6 to 4,066

Giles County: Up 1 to 1,287

Lexington: 1,207

Lynchburg: Up 11 to 7,866

Montgomery County: Down 2 to 9,392

Pulaski County: Up 2 to 2,660

Radford: Up 2 to 2,153

Roanoke: Up 12 to 8,489

Roanoke County: Up 2 to 8,268

Rockbridge County: 1,553

Salem: Up 1 to 2,174

Wythe County: Up 3 to 2,664

*Indicates a locality that has not reported an increase in at least 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

