 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia reports 4,013 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments

Virginia reports 4,013 new COVID-19 cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Virginia reported 4,013 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That brings the state's cumulative total during the pandemic to 459,604.

As of Thursday morning, there had been 5,940 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 79 from Wednesday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized was 19,913, an increase of 174 from Wednesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

The largest single-day increases in cases in the Roanoke and New River regions were in Pulaski County, with 67 new cases; Bedford County, with 63; and Montgomery County, with 60.

As of Thursday, 320,593 people had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 39,458 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Thursday’s COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 4,013 to 459,604

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 174 to 20,405

Statewide deaths: Up 79 to 5,940

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 7 to 1,035

Bath County: 236

Bedford County: Up 63 to 4,626

Botetourt County: Up 8 to 1,716

Buena Vista: Up 10 to 663

Covington: Up 3 to 540

Craig County: Up 3 to 194

Floyd County: Up 6 to 648

Franklin County: Up 34 to 3,079

Giles County: Up 9 to 871

Lexington: Up 3 to 760

Lynchburg: Up 61 to 5,606

Montgomery County: Up 60 to 5,977

Pulaski County: Up 67 to 2,026

Radford: Up 9 to 1,739

Roanoke: Up 35 to 6,275

Roanoke County: Up 25 to 5,920

Rockbridge County: Up 23 to 935

Salem: Up 5 to 1,590

Wythe County: Up 45 to 1,686

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert