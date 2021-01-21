Virginia reports 4,013 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 4,013 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That brings the state's cumulative total during the pandemic to 459,604.

As of Thursday morning, there had been 5,940 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 79 from Wednesday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized was 19,913, an increase of 174 from Wednesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

The largest single-day increases in cases in the Roanoke and New River regions were in Pulaski County, with 67 new cases; Bedford County, with 63; and Montgomery County, with 60.

As of Thursday, 320,593 people had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 39,458 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.