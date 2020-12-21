Virginia reports 4,042 new COVID-19 cases

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 310,890, an increase of 4,042 from Sunday.

There have been 4,654 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of four from Sunday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 16,984, an increase of 106 from Sunday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest increases in cases reported Monday were in Montgomery County, with 62 new cases, and Roanoke County, with 47.

Statewide, there have been 1,812 outbreaks, which account for 41,393 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

According to the VDH’s online coronavirus dashboard, the percentage of positive results from testing is now at 11.5%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.