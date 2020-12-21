 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 4,042 new COVID-19 cases
The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 310,890, an increase of 4,042 from Sunday.

There have been 4,654 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of four from Sunday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 16,984, an increase of 106 from Sunday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest increases in cases reported Monday were in Montgomery County, with 62 new cases, and Roanoke County, with 47.

Statewide, there have been 1,812 outbreaks, which account for 41,393 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

According to the VDH’s online coronavirus dashboard, the percentage of positive results from testing is now at 11.5%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Monday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 4,042 to 310,890

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 106 to 16,984

Statewide deaths: Up 4 to 4,654

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 14 to 600

Bath County: Up 1 to 112

Bedford County: Up 26 to 2,684

Botetourt County: Up 5 to 1,099

Buena Vista: Up 7 to 443

Covington: Up 6 to 322

Craig County: Up 1 to 129

Floyd County: Up 2 to 450

Franklin County: Up 25 to 2,109

Giles County: Up 11 to 48

Lexington: Up 12 to 511

Lynchburg: Up 37 to 3,733

Montgomery County: Up 62 to 4,831

Pulaski County: Up 27 to 1,242

Radford: Up 11 to 1,400

Roanoke: Up 14 to 4,891

Roanoke County: Up 47 to 4,154

Rockbridge County: Up 14 to 476

Salem: Up 2 to 1,055

Wythe County: Up 4 to 1,123

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

