Virginia reports 4,238 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reports 4,238 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 4,238 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state's cumulative total during the pandemic to 497,912, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

As of Friday morning, there had been 6,379 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 71 from Thursday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized on Friday was 21,241, an increase of 128 from Thursday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest single-day increases in cases were in Roanoke County, with 86 new cases; Roanoke, with 70; Bedford County, with 38; and Montgomery County, with 34.

As of Friday, 599,429 people — or 7% of the state’s population — had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those 98,485 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Friday’s COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 4,238 to 497,912

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 128 to 21,241

Statewide deaths: Up 71 to 6,379

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 12 to 1,113

Bath County: Up 2 to 241

Bedford County: Up 38 to 5,083

Botetourt County: Up 21 to 1,834

Buena Vista: Up 3 to 729

Covington: Up 1 to 560

Craig County: Up 3 to 213

Floyd County: Up 4 to 674

Franklin County: Up 19 to 3,290

Giles County: Up 9 to 913

Lexington: Up 3 to 803

Lynchburg: Up 32 to 6,081

Montgomery County: Up 34 to 6,253

Pulaski County: Up 12 to 2,153

Radford: Up 5 to 1,789

Roanoke: Up 70 to 6,757

Roanoke County: Up 86 to 6,334

Rockbridge County: Up 10 to 1,053

Salem: Up 17 to 1,702

Wythe County: Up 10 to 1,790

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

For a full listing of local health departments and the best way to contact them regarding the vaccine, go to https://go.roanoke.com/vaccineguide

