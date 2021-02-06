Virginia reports 4,709 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia on Saturday reported 4,709 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total during the pandemic to 526,176, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

As of Saturday morning, there had been 6,773 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 41 from Friday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized on Saturday was 22,035, an increase of 142 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest single-day increases in cases reported Saturday were in Roanoke, with 65 new cases, and Montgomery County, with 49. Lynchburg and Bedford County also saw increases, with 56 and 50 new cases, respectively.

As of Saturday, 739,229 people had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 152,103 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.