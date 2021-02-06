 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia reports 4,709 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments

Virginia reports 4,709 new COVID-19 cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Virginia on Saturday reported 4,709 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total during the pandemic to 526,176, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

As of Saturday morning, there had been 6,773 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 41 from Friday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized on Saturday was 22,035, an increase of 142 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest single-day increases in cases reported Saturday were in Roanoke, with 65 new cases, and Montgomery County, with 49. Lynchburg and Bedford County also saw increases, with 56 and 50 new cases, respectively.

As of Saturday, 739,229 people had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 152,103 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Vaccine information

For a full listing of local health departments and the best way to contact them regarding the vaccine, go to https://go.roanoke.com/vaccineguide

Saturday’s COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 4,709 to 526,176

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 142 to 22,035

Statewide deaths: Up 41 to 6,773

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 7 to 1,162

Bath County: Down 1 to 244

Bedford County: Up 50 to 5,391

Botetourt County: Up 13 to 1,935

Buena Vista: Up 2 to 781

Covington: Up 2 to 592

Craig County: Up 1 to 223

Floyd County: Up 6 to 696

Franklin County: Up 24 to 3,472

Giles County: Up 6 to 957

Lexington: Up 3 to 864

Lynchburg: Up 56 to 6,444

Montgomery County: Up 49 to 6,546

Pulaski County: Up 6 to 2,199

Radford: Up 7 to 1,823

Roanoke: Up 65 to 7,173

Roanoke County: Up 33 to 6,773

Rockbridge County: Up 23 to 1,121

Salem: Up 8 to 1,781

Wythe County: Up 11 to 1,861

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "The Little Things"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert