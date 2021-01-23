Virginia reports 4,904 new COVID-19 cases

The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that the state's cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 468,655, an increase of 4,904 from Friday.

There have been 6,079 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 77 from Friday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 20,654, an increase of 110 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest increases reported Saturday were in the city of Roanoke, with 116 cases, and Bedford County, with 102.

Statewide, there have been 2,227 outbreaks, which account for 54,435 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

As of Saturday, 393,613 people in Virginia had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Statewide, 1,010,150 doses have been distributed.

How to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines Each of Virginia’s health districts is responsible for determining how best to safely and ef…

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.