 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia reports 4,904 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments

Virginia reports 4,904 new COVID-19 cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that the state's cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 468,655, an increase of 4,904 from Friday.

There have been 6,079 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 77 from Friday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 20,654, an increase of 110 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest increases reported Saturday were in the city of Roanoke, with 116 cases, and Bedford County, with 102.

Statewide, there have been 2,227 outbreaks, which account for 54,435 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

As of Saturday, 393,613 people in Virginia had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Statewide, 1,010,150 doses have been distributed.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Saturday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 4,904 to 468,655

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 110 to 20,654

Statewide deaths: Up 77 to 6,079

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 11 to 1,058

Bath County: 236

Bedford County: Up 102 to 4,781

Botetourt County: Up 9 to 1,743

Buena Vista: Up 8 to 680

Covington: Up 5 to 545

Craig County: 199

Floyd County: Up 6 to 657

Franklin County: Up 14 to 3,116

Giles County: Up 6 to 883

Lexington: Up 13 to 779

Lynchburg: Up 77 to 5,746

Montgomery County: Up 19 to 6,007

Pulaski County: Up 30 to 2,068

Radford: Up 4 to 1,752

Roanoke: Up 116 to 6,436

Roanoke County: Down 1 to 5,971

Rockbridge County: Up 20 to 979

Salem: Up 14 to 1,606

Wythe County: Up 8 to 1,706

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

For a full listing of local health departments and the best way to contact them regarding the vaccine, go to https://go.roanoke.com/vaccineguide

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert