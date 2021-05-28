Virginia reports 404 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths

Virginia on Friday reported 404 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 674,843, the Virginia Department of Health said.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,683 on Friday, an increase of 18 from Thursday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
Virginia reported four new virus-related deaths on Friday, for a total of 11,156 since the start of the pandemic.
As of Friday morning, 54.9% of Virginia’s adult population (age 18 and over) had been fully vaccinated, and 66.4% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.
State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Friday's COVID-19 data
Statewide cases: Up 404 to 674,843
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 18 to 29,683
Statewide deaths: Up 4 to 11,156
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: Up 3 to 1,363
Bath County: 273
Bedford County: Up 14 to 6,525
Botetourt County: 2,552
Buena Vista: 914
Covington: Up 1 to 606
Craig County: Up 1 to 320
Floyd County: 874
Franklin County: Up 5 to 4,080
Giles County: Up 4 to 1,296
Lexington: Down 2 to 1,205
Lynchburg: Up 8 to 7,873
Montgomery County: Up 5 to 9,405
Pulaski County: Up 3 to 2,670
Radford: Up 2 to 2,166
Roanoke: 8,503
Roanoke County: Up 3 to 8,295
Rockbridge County: Down 7 to 1,549
Salem: Up 5 to 2,188
Wythe County: Up 3 to 2,675
Source: Virginia Department of Health
For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
