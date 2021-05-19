Virginia reports 491 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 491 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 671,325, the Virginia Department of Health said.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,339 on Wednesday, an increase of 49 from Tuesday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported six new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, for a total of 11,048 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday morning, 40.6% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 51.5% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Among people age 16 and over, 64.3% had received at least one dose, and 51.3% had been fully vaccinated.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.