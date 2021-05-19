 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 491 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reports 491 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 491 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 671,325, the Virginia Department of Health said.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,339 on Wednesday, an increase of 49 from Tuesday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported six new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, for a total of 11,048 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday morning, 40.6% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 51.5% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Among people age 16 and over, 64.3% had received at least one dose, and 51.3% had been fully vaccinated.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Wednesday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 491 to 671,325

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 49 to 29,339

Statewide deaths: Up 6 to 11,048

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 9 to 1,358

Bath County: Up 1 to 272

Bedford County: Up 9 to 6,419

Botetourt County: Up 2 to 2,539

Buena Vista: 909

Covington: 601

Craig County: Down 1 to 313

Floyd County: Up 3 to 867

Franklin County: Up 6 to 4,057

Giles County: Up 1 to 1,284

Lexington: 1,206

Lynchburg: Up 6 to 7,841

Montgomery County: Up 1 to 9,390

Pulaski County: Up 1 to 2,658

Radford: Up 2 to 2,151

Roanoke: Up 3 to 8,473

Roanoke County: Up 2 to 8,262

Rockbridge County: Up 1 to 1,551

Salem: Up 2 to 2,171

Wythe County: Up 2 to 2,661

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

