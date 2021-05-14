Virginia reports 493 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 493 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 669,219, the Virginia Department of Health reported.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,158 on Friday, an increase of 55 from Thursday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
Virginia reported 30 new virus-related deaths on Friday, for a total of 10,991 since the start of the pandemic.
As of Friday morning, 36.8% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 47.8% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.
State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Friday's COVID-19 data
Statewide cases: Up 493 to 669,219
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 55 to 29,158
Statewide deaths: Up 30 to 10,991
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: Up 7 to 1,349
Bath County: 271
Bedford County: Up 8 to 6,387
Botetourt County: Up 1 to 2,528
Buena Vista: Up 1 to 908
Covington: Up 1 to 598
Craig County: Up 1 to 312
Floyd County: Up 2 to 858
Franklin County: Up 1 to 4,040
Giles County: Up 2 to 1,282
Lexington: Up 1 to 1,201
Lynchburg: Up 12 to 7,781
Montgomery County: Up 2 to 9,371
Pulaski County: Up 5 to 2,650
Radford: Up 1 to 2,145
Roanoke: Up 2 to 8,459
Roanoke County: Up 2 to 8,241
Rockbridge County: Up 5 to 1,536
Salem: Down 2 to 2,158
Wythe County: Up 2 to 2,649
Source: Virginia Department of Health
