Virginia reports 493 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reports 493 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 493 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 669,219, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,158 on Friday, an increase of 55 from Thursday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 30 new virus-related deaths on Friday, for a total of 10,991 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday morning, 36.8% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 47.8% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Friday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 493 to 669,219

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 55 to 29,158

Statewide deaths: Up 30 to 10,991

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 7 to 1,349

Bath County: 271

Bedford County: Up 8 to 6,387

Botetourt County: Up 1 to 2,528

Buena Vista: Up 1 to 908

Covington: Up 1 to 598

Craig County: Up 1 to 312

Floyd County: Up 2 to 858

Franklin County: Up 1 to 4,040

Giles County: Up 2 to 1,282

Lexington: Up 1 to 1,201

Lynchburg: Up 12 to 7,781

Montgomery County: Up 2 to 9,371

Pulaski County: Up 5 to 2,650

Radford: Up 1 to 2,145

Roanoke: Up 2 to 8,459

Roanoke County: Up 2 to 8,241

Rockbridge County: Up 5 to 1,536

Salem: Down 2 to 2,158

Wythe County: Up 2 to 2,649

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

Concerned about COVID-19?

