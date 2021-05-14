Virginia reports 493 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 493 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 669,219, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,158 on Friday, an increase of 55 from Thursday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 30 new virus-related deaths on Friday, for a total of 10,991 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday morning, 36.8% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 47.8% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.