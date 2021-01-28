 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 5,121 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reports 5,121 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as the state's cumulative total edges toward 500,000.

The 5,121 new cases bring Virginia's count to 493,674, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

There have been 6,308 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 80 from Wednesday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 21,113, an increase of 127 from Wednesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest single-day increases in cases were in Roanoke County, with 60; Bedford County, with 51; and Roanoke, with 50.

As of Thursday, 641,873 people — or 6.5% of the state's population — had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 88,410 have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Thursday’s COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 5,121 to 493,674

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 127 to 21,113

Statewide deaths: Up 80 to 6,308

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 5 to 1,101

Bath County: Up 2 to 239

Bedford County: Up 51 to 5,045

Botetourt County: Up 11 to 1,813

Buena Vista: Up 13 to 726

Covington: Up 2 to 559

Craig County: Up 3 to 210

Floyd County: Up 1 to 670

Franklin County: Up 30 to 3,271

Giles County: Up 1 to 904

Lexington: Up 4 to 800

Lynchburg: Up 46 to 6,049

Montgomery County: Up 31 to 6,219

Pulaski County: Up 13 to 2,141

Radford: Up 8 to 1,784

Roanoke: Up 50 to 6,687

Roanoke County: Up 60 to 6,248

Rockbridge County: Up 18 to 1,043

Salem: Up 7 to 1,685

Wythe County: Up 9 to 1,780

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Concerned about COVID-19?

