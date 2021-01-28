Virginia reports 5,121 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as the state's cumulative total edges toward 500,000.

The 5,121 new cases bring Virginia's count to 493,674, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

How to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines Each of Virginia’s health districts is responsible for determining how best to safely and ef…

There have been 6,308 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 80 from Wednesday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 21,113, an increase of 127 from Wednesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest single-day increases in cases were in Roanoke County, with 60; Bedford County, with 51; and Roanoke, with 50.

As of Thursday, 641,873 people — or 6.5% of the state's population — had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 88,410 have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.