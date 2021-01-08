 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 5,238 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reports 5,238 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported another 5,238 COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state’s cumulative total during the pandemic to 387,917, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

It marked the third day in a row that new cases have topped 5,000. The state first crossed that threshold on Dec. 31 and has recorded six 5,000-plus days.

As of Friday morning, there have been 5,312 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 37 from Thursday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 18,918, an increase of 128 from Thursday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest increases reported Friday were in Bedford County, with 102 new cases; Franklin County, with 66; Montgomery County, with 65; and Roanoke County, with 62.

Statewide, there have been 2,031 outbreaks, which account for 47,776 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

The percentage of positive results from testing was at 16.7% on Friday, down slightly from Thursday's 16.8%.

As of Friday, 148,909 people in Virginia had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 3,164 over Thursday, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 6,848 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

Statewide, 481,550 doses have been distributed.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Friday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 5,238 to 387,917

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 128 to 18,918

Statewide deaths: Up 37 to 5,312

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 7 to 871

Bath County: Down 1 to 201

Bedford County: Up 102 to 3,581

Botetourt County: Up 27 to 1,461

Buena Vista: Up 11 to 570

Covington: Up 7 to 445

Craig County: Up 1 to 155

Floyd County: Up 9 to 559

Franklin County: Up 66 to 2,594

Giles County: Up 23 to 728

Lexington: Up 6 to 664

Lynchburg: Up 95 to 4,698

Montgomery County: Up 65 to 5,505

Pulaski County: Up 43 to 1,742

Radford: Up 21 to 1,597

Roanoke: Up 21 to 5,594

Roanoke County: Up 62 to 5,084

Rockbridge County: Up 17 to 764

Salem: Up 24 to 1,274

Wythe County: Up 24 to 1,459

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

