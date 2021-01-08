Virginia reports 5,238 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported another 5,238 COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state’s cumulative total during the pandemic to 387,917, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

It marked the third day in a row that new cases have topped 5,000. The state first crossed that threshold on Dec. 31 and has recorded six 5,000-plus days.

As of Friday morning, there have been 5,312 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 37 from Thursday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 18,918, an increase of 128 from Thursday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest increases reported Friday were in Bedford County, with 102 new cases; Franklin County, with 66; Montgomery County, with 65; and Roanoke County, with 62.

Statewide, there have been 2,031 outbreaks, which account for 47,776 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

The percentage of positive results from testing was at 16.7% on Friday, down slightly from Thursday's 16.8%.