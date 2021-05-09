 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 539 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reported 539 new COVID-19 cases Sunday bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 666,650, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 28,897 on Sunday, an increase of 21 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 10 new virus-related deaths on Sunday, for a total of 10,895.

As of Sunday morning, 34.6% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 46.7% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Sunday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 539 to 666,650

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 21 to 28,897

Statewide deaths: Up 10 to 10,895

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 1,331

Bath County: 270

Bedford County: Up 6 to 6,340

Botetourt County: Up 1 to 2,520

Buena Vista: 904

Covington: 600

Craig County: 310

Floyd County: Up 1 to 853

Franklin County: Up 2 to 4,030

Giles County: Up 1 to 1,275

Lexington: Up 1 to 1,190

Lynchburg: Up 2 to 7,707

Montgomery County: Up 3 to 9,347

Pulaski County: Up 2 to 2,632

Radford: Up 1 to 2,133

Roanoke: Up 4 to 8,433

Roanoke County: Up 8 to 8,224

Rockbridge County: Down 1 to 1,532

Salem: 2,150

Wythe County: Up 1 to 2,637

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

Every part of Virginia is now in Phase 2, which means anyone 16 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

