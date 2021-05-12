 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 561 new COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Virginia reported 561 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 668,147, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,038 on Wednesday, an increase of 67 from Tuesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 15 new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, for a total of 10,934 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Monday morning, 35.9% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 47.4% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Wednesday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 561 to 668,147

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 67 to 29,038

Statewide deaths: Up 15 to 10,934

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 1,338

Bath County: 270*

Bedford County: Up 10 to 6,366

Botetourt County: Up 2 to 2,526

Buena Vista: Up 2 to 906

Covington: 597

Craig County: 311

Floyd County: Up 2 to 855

Franklin County: Up 6 to 4,038

Giles County: 1,278

Lexington: Up 1 to 1,199

Lynchburg: Up 10 to 7,754

Montgomery County: Up 3 to 9,366

Pulaski County: Up 5 to 2,636

Radford: Up 3 to 2,142

Roanoke: Up 7 to 8,448

Roanoke County: Up 7 to 8,239

Rockbridge County: Up 3 to 1,528

Salem: Up 1 to 2,155

Wythe County: Up 2 to 2,644

*Represents a locality that that has had not reported an increase in at least four days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

Every part of Virginia is in Phase 2, which means anyone 16 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

