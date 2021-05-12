Virginia reports 561 new COVID-19 cases

The Roanoke Times
Virginia reported 561 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 668,147, the Virginia Department of Health reported.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,038 on Wednesday, an increase of 67 from Tuesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
Virginia reported 15 new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, for a total of 10,934 since the start of the pandemic.
As of Monday morning, 35.9% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 47.4% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.
State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Wednesday's COVID-19 data
Statewide cases: Up 561 to 668,147
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 67 to 29,038
Statewide deaths: Up 15 to 10,934
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: 1,338
Bath County: 270*
Bedford County: Up 10 to 6,366
Botetourt County: Up 2 to 2,526
Buena Vista: Up 2 to 906
Covington: 597
Craig County: 311
Floyd County: Up 2 to 855
Franklin County: Up 6 to 4,038
Giles County: 1,278
Lexington: Up 1 to 1,199
Lynchburg: Up 10 to 7,754
Montgomery County: Up 3 to 9,366
Pulaski County: Up 5 to 2,636
Radford: Up 3 to 2,142
Roanoke: Up 7 to 8,448
Roanoke County: Up 7 to 8,239
Rockbridge County: Up 3 to 1,528
Salem: Up 1 to 2,155
Wythe County: Up 2 to 2,644
*Represents a locality that that has had not reported an increase in at least four days.
Source: Virginia Department of Health
For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
