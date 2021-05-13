 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 579 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reported 579 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 668,726, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,103 on Thursday, an increase of 55 from Wednesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 27 new virus-related deaths on Thursday, for a total of 10,961 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Thursday morning, 36.3% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 47.6% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Wednesday's COVID-19 data

Thursday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 579 to 668,726

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 55 to 29,103

Statewide deaths: Up 27 to 10,961

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 4 to 1,342

Bath County: Up 1 to 271

Bedford County: Up 13 to 6,379

Botetourt County: Up 1 to 2,527

Buena Vista: Up 1 to 907

Covington: 597

Craig County: 311*

Floyd County: Up 1 to 856

Franklin County: Up 1 to 4,039

Giles County: Up 2 to 1,280

Lexington: Up 1 to 1,200

Lynchburg: Up 15 to 7,769

Montgomery County: Up 3 to 9,369

Pulaski County: Up 9 to 2,645

Radford: Up 2 to 2,144

Roanoke: Up 9 to 8,457

Roanoke County: 8,239

Rockbridge County: Up 3 to 1,531

Salem: Up 5 to 2,160

Wythe County: Up 3 to 2,647

*Represents a locality that that has had not reported an increase in at least four days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

