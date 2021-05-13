Virginia reports 579 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 579 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 668,726, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,103 on Thursday, an increase of 55 from Wednesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 27 new virus-related deaths on Thursday, for a total of 10,961 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Thursday morning, 36.3% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 47.6% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.