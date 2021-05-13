Virginia reports 579 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 579 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 668,726, the Virginia Department of Health reported.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,103 on Thursday, an increase of 55 from Wednesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
Virginia reported 27 new virus-related deaths on Thursday, for a total of 10,961 since the start of the pandemic.
As of Thursday morning, 36.3% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 47.6% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.
State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: Up 4 to 1,342
Bath County: Up 1 to 271
Bedford County: Up 13 to 6,379
Botetourt County: Up 1 to 2,527
Buena Vista: Up 1 to 907
Covington: 597
Craig County: 311*
Floyd County: Up 1 to 856
Franklin County: Up 1 to 4,039
Giles County: Up 2 to 1,280
Lexington: Up 1 to 1,200
Lynchburg: Up 15 to 7,769
Montgomery County: Up 3 to 9,369
Pulaski County: Up 9 to 2,645
Radford: Up 2 to 2,144
Roanoke: Up 9 to 8,457
Roanoke County: 8,239
Rockbridge County: Up 3 to 1,531
Salem: Up 5 to 2,160
Wythe County: Up 3 to 2,647
*Represents a locality that that has had not reported an increase in at least four days.
Source: Virginia Department of Health
For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
