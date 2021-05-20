Virginia reports 591 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 591 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 671,976, the Virginia Department of Health said.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,394 on Thursday, an increase of 55 from Wednesday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 20 new virus-related deaths on Thursday, for a total of 11,068 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Thursday morning, 41% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 51.8% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Among people age 16 and over, 51.7% had been fully vaccinated and 64.5% had received at least one dose.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.