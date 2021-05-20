 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 591 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reported 591 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 671,976, the Virginia Department of Health said.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,394 on Thursday, an increase of 55 from Wednesday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 20 new virus-related deaths on Thursday, for a total of 11,068 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Thursday morning, 41% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 51.8% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Among people age 16 and over, 51.7% had been fully vaccinated and 64.5% had received at least one dose.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Thursday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 591 to 671,916

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 55 to 29,394

Statewide deaths: Up 20 to 11,068

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 8 to 1,366

Bath County: Up 1 to 273

Bedford County: Up 9 to 6,428

Botetourt County: Down 2 to 2,537

Buena Vista: 909

Covington: Up 2 to 603

Craig County: Down 1 to 312

Floyd County: Up 5 to 872

Franklin County: Up 3 to 4,060

Giles County: Up 2 to 1,286

Lexington: Up 1 to 1,207

Lynchburg: Up 14 to 7,855

Montgomery County: Up 4 to 9,394

Pulaski County: 2,658

Radford: 2,151

Roanoke: Up 4 to 8,477

Roanoke County: Up 4 to 8,266

Rockbridge County: Up 2 to 1,553

Salem: Up 2 to 2,173

Wythe County: 2,661

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

