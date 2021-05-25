Virginia reports 654 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia on Tuesday reported 654 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 673,759, the Virginia Department of Health said.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,560 on Tuesday, an increase of 55 from Monday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
Virginia reported 21 new virus-related deaths on Tuesday, for a total of 11,137 since the start of the pandemic.
As of Tuesday morning, 53.8% of Virginia’s adult population (age 18 and over) had been fully vaccinated, and 65.9% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.
State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Tuesday's COVID-19 data
Statewide cases: Up 654 to 673,759
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 55 to 29,560
Statewide deaths: Up 21 to 11,137
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: Down 7 to 1,356
Bath County: 273*
Bedford County: Up 25 to 6,474
Botetourt County: Up 5 to 2,548
Buena Vista: Up 3 to 915
Covington: Down 1 to 604
Craig County: Up 2 to 319
Floyd County: Down 2 to 872
Franklin County: Up 4 to 4,071
Giles County: 1,291
Lexington: Down 2 to 1,205
Lynchburg: Up 2 to 7,873
Montgomery County: Down 2 to 9,395
Pulaski County: Down 1 to 2,665
Radford: Up 3 to 2,161
Roanoke: 8,501
Roanoke County: Up 2 to 8,287
Rockbridge County: 1,554
Salem: Up 4 to 2,179
Wythe County: Up 3 to 2,667
*Indicates a locality that has not reported an increase in at least 4 days.
Source: Virginia Department of Health
For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.