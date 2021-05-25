 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 654 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia on Tuesday reported 654 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 673,759, the Virginia Department of Health said.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,560 on Tuesday, an increase of 55 from Monday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 21 new virus-related deaths on Tuesday, for a total of 11,137 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday morning, 53.8% of Virginia’s adult population (age 18 and over) had been fully vaccinated, and 65.9% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Tuesday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 654 to 673,759

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 55 to 29,560

Statewide deaths: Up 21 to 11,137

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Down 7 to 1,356

Bath County: 273*

Bedford County: Up 25 to 6,474

Botetourt County: Up 5 to 2,548

Buena Vista: Up 3 to 915

Covington: Down 1 to 604

Craig County: Up 2 to 319

Floyd County: Down 2 to 872

Franklin County: Up 4 to 4,071

Giles County: 1,291

Lexington: Down 2 to 1,205

Lynchburg: Up 2 to 7,873

Montgomery County: Down 2 to 9,395

Pulaski County: Down 1 to 2,665

Radford: Up 3 to 2,161

Roanoke: 8,501

Roanoke County: Up 2 to 8,287

Rockbridge County: 1,554

Salem: Up 4 to 2,179

Wythe County: Up 3 to 2,667

*Indicates a locality that has not reported an increase in at least 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

Concerned about COVID-19?

