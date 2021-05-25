Virginia reports 654 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia on Tuesday reported 654 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 673,759, the Virginia Department of Health said.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,560 on Tuesday, an increase of 55 from Monday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 21 new virus-related deaths on Tuesday, for a total of 11,137 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday morning, 53.8% of Virginia’s adult population (age 18 and over) had been fully vaccinated, and 65.9% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.