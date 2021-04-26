Virginia reports 719 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number in 6 months

Virginia reported 719 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the lowest daily number since Oct. 19, before the holiday surge in cases.

It brings the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 654,929, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 28,118 on Monday, an increase of 28 from Sunday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 15 new virus-related deaths on Monday, for a total of 10,706.

As of Monday morning, 28.7% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 42.9% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.