Virginia reports 779 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 779 new COVID-19 cases Saturday bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 666,111, the Virginia Department of Health reported.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 28,876 on Saturday, an increase of 56 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
Virginia reported 10 new virus-related deaths on Saturday, for a total of 10,885.
As of Saturday morning, 33.9% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 46.3% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.
State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Saturday's COVID-19 data
Statewide cases: Up 779 to 666,111
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 56 to 28,876
Statewide deaths: Up 10 to 10,885
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: Down 3 to 1,331
Bath County: 270
Bedford County: Up 11 to 6,334
Botetourt County: Up 1 to 2,519
Buena Vista: Up 1 to 904
Covington: Up 2 to 600
Craig County: Up 1 to 310
Floyd County: Up 1 to 852
Franklin County: Up 11 to 4,028
Giles County: Up 4 to 1,274
Lexington: 1,189
Lynchburg: Up 20 to 7,705
Montgomery County: Up 10 to 9,344
Pulaski County: Up 4 to 2,630
Radford: Up 3 to 2,132
Roanoke: Up 15 to 8,429
Roanoke County: Up 18 to 8,216
Rockbridge County: Up 4 to 1,533
Salem: Up 5 to 2,150
Wythe County: Up 3 to 2,636
Source: Virginia Department of Health
