Virginia reports 779 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 779 new COVID-19 cases Saturday bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 666,111, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 28,876 on Saturday, an increase of 56 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 10 new virus-related deaths on Saturday, for a total of 10,885.

As of Saturday morning, 33.9% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 46.3% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.