Virginia reports 779 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reported 779 new COVID-19 cases Saturday bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 666,111, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 28,876 on Saturday, an increase of 56 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 10 new virus-related deaths on Saturday, for a total of 10,885.

As of Saturday morning, 33.9% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 46.3% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Saturday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 779 to 666,111

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 56 to 28,876

Statewide deaths: Up 10 to 10,885

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Down 3 to 1,331

Bath County: 270

Bedford County: Up 11 to 6,334

Botetourt County: Up 1 to 2,519

Buena Vista: Up 1 to 904

Covington: Up 2 to 600

Craig County: Up 1 to 310

Floyd County: Up 1 to 852

Franklin County: Up 11 to 4,028

Giles County: Up 4 to 1,274

Lexington: 1,189

Lynchburg: Up 20 to 7,705

Montgomery County: Up 10 to 9,344

Pulaski County: Up 4 to 2,630

Radford: Up 3 to 2,132

Roanoke: Up 15 to 8,429

Roanoke County: Up 18 to 8,216

Rockbridge County: Up 4 to 1,533

Salem: Up 5 to 2,150

Wythe County: Up 3 to 2,636

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

Every part of Virginia is now in Phase 2, which means anyone 16 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

