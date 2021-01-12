Virginia reports 84 new COVID-19 deaths

Virginia reported 84 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, the second-highest daily total since the pandemic began.

That brings the state's total COVID-19 deaths to 5,477, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The previous daily high was on Sept. 15, when 96 deaths were recorded.

The state added 4,561 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state's cumulative total to 407,947, according to VDH.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 19,326 an increase of 144 from Monday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

How to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines Each of Virginia’s health districts is responsible for determining how best to safely and ef…

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest increase in cases reported Tuesday was in Bedford County, which logged 123 new cases. It was followed by Lynchburg, with 98, and Roanoke County, with 74.

The percentage of positive results from testing dropped slightly to 16.4%, compared to Monday's 16.7%.