Virginia reports 84 new COVID-19 deaths

Virginia reported 84 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, the second-highest daily total since the pandemic began.
That brings the state's total COVID-19 deaths to 5,477, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The previous daily high was on Sept. 15, when 96 deaths were recorded.
The state added 4,561 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state's cumulative total to 407,947, according to VDH.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 19,326 an increase of 144 from Monday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
Each of Virginia’s health districts is responsible for determining how best to safely and ef…
In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest increase in cases reported Tuesday was in Bedford County, which logged 123 new cases. It was followed by Lynchburg, with 98, and Roanoke County, with 74.
The percentage of positive results from testing dropped slightly to 16.4%, compared to Monday's 16.7%.
As of Tuesday, 200,402 people in Virginia had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 4,066 over Monday, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 19,086 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.
Statewide, 773,825 doses have been distributed, an increase of 66,200 from Monday.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.