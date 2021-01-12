 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia reports 84 new COVID-19 deaths
0 comments

Virginia reports 84 new COVID-19 deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Virginia reported 84 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, the second-highest daily total since the pandemic began.

That brings the state's total COVID-19 deaths to 5,477, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The previous daily high was on Sept. 15, when 96 deaths were recorded.

The state added 4,561 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state's cumulative total to 407,947, according to VDH.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 19,326 an increase of 144 from Monday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest increase in cases reported Tuesday was in Bedford County, which logged 123 new cases. It was followed by Lynchburg, with 98, and Roanoke County, with 74.

The percentage of positive results from testing dropped slightly to 16.4%, compared to Monday's 16.7%.

As of Tuesday, 200,402 people in Virginia had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 4,066 over Monday, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 19,086 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

Statewide, 773,825 doses have been distributed, an increase of 66,200 from Monday.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Tuesday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 4,561 to 407,947

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 144 to 19,326

Statewide deaths: Up 84 to 5,477

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 23 to 932

Bath County: Up 3 to 212

Bedford County: Up 123 to 3,908

Botetourt County: Up 32 to 1,548

Buena Vista: Up 7 to 593

Covington: Up 15 to 479

Craig County: Up 2 to 162

Floyd County: Up 4 to 585

Franklin County: Up 30 to 2,746

Giles County: Up 10 to 774

Lexington: Up 3 to 686

Lynchburg: Up 98 to 4,960

Montgomery County: Up 25 to 5,658

Pulaski County: Up 13 to 1,814

Radford: Up 9 to 1,648

Roanoke: Up 41 to 5,742

Roanoke County: Up 74 to 5,307

Rockbridge County: Up 9 to 812

Salem: Up 24 to 1,417

Wythe County: Up 10 to 1,521

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert