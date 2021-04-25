Virginia reports 884 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 884 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 654,210, the Virginia Department of Health reported.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 28,090 on Sunday, an increase of 33 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
Virginia reported 16 new virus-related deaths on Sunday, for a total of 10,691.
As of Sunday morning, 28.3% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 42.5% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Sunday's COVID-19 data
Statewide cases: Up 884 to 654,210
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 33 to 28,090
Statewide deaths: Up 16 to 10,691
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: Up 6 to 1,311
Bath County: 264
Bedford County: Up 8 to 6,217
Botetourt County: Up 3 to 2,490
Buena Vista: Down 1 to 880
Covington: 585*
Craig County: Up 1 to 305
Floyd County: Up 1 to 830
Franklin County: Up 1 to 3,968
Giles County: Up 4 to 1,238
Lexington: Up 1 to 1,163
Lynchburg: Up 6 to 7,507
Montgomery County: Up 11 to 9,210
Pulaski County: Up 4 to 2,570
Radford: Up 4 to 2,095
Roanoke: Up 6 to 8,313
Roanoke County: Up 8 to 8,086
Rockbridge County: Up 1 to 1,492
Salem: Up 8 to 2,119
Wythe County: Up 6 to 2,562
Source: Virginia Department of Health
*Denotes a locality that has not reported an increase for at least four days.
For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus