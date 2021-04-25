Virginia reports 884 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 884 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 654,210, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 28,090 on Sunday, an increase of 33 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 16 new virus-related deaths on Sunday, for a total of 10,691.

As of Sunday morning, 28.3% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 42.5% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.