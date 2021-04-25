 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 884 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reported 884 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 654,210, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 28,090 on Sunday, an increase of 33 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 16 new virus-related deaths on Sunday, for a total of 10,691.

As of Sunday morning, 28.3% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 42.5% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Sunday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 884 to 654,210

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 33 to 28,090

Statewide deaths: Up 16 to 10,691

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 6 to 1,311

Bath County: 264

Bedford County: Up 8 to 6,217

Botetourt County: Up 3 to 2,490

Buena Vista: Down 1 to 880

Covington: 585*

Craig County: Up 1 to 305

Floyd County: Up 1 to 830

Franklin County: Up 1 to 3,968

Giles County: Up 4 to 1,238

Lexington: Up 1 to 1,163

Lynchburg: Up 6 to 7,507

Montgomery County: Up 11 to 9,210

Pulaski County: Up 4 to 2,570

Radford: Up 4 to 2,095

Roanoke: Up 6 to 8,313

Roanoke County: Up 8 to 8,086

Rockbridge County: Up 1 to 1,492

Salem: Up 8 to 2,119

Wythe County: Up 6 to 2,562

Source: Virginia Department of Health

*Denotes a locality that has not reported an increase for at least four days.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

Every part of Virginia is now in Phase 2, which means anyone 16 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

A vaccination clinic specifically for people with disabilities will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 5 in Roanoke. The clinic, which will be held at Blue Ridge Independent Living Center, will offer accommodations including assistance with transportation costs, American Sign Language interpreters and scribes for the vision-impaired. Individuals with disabilities can register for the clinic by calling BRILC at 540-342-1231, VA Relay 711 or 866-244-0740.

