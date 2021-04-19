 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 978 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reported 978 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the first day since March 8 with fewer than 1,000 new cases.

The state's cumulative case total during the pandemic now stands at 647,111, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 27,678 on Monday, an increase of 29 from Sunday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 14 new virus-related deaths on Monday, for a total of 10,595.

As of Monday morning, 25% of Virginia's population had been fully vaccinated, and 39.9% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Monday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 978 to 647,111

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 29 to 27,678

Statewide deaths: Up 14 to 10,595

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 1,299

Bath County: Up 1 to 263

Bedford County: Up 14 to 6,160

Botetourt County: Up 4 to 2,474

Buena Vista: 876

Covington: 577*

Craig County: 297

Floyd County: Up 3 to 827

Franklin County: Up 6 to 3,952

Giles County: 1,214

Lexington: 1,159

Lynchburg: Up 8 to 7,466

Montgomery County: Up 6 to 9,120

Pulaski County: Up 3 to 2,536

Radford: 2,074

Roanoke: Up 9 to 8,253

Roanoke County: Up 9 to 8,027

Rockbridge County: Up 1 to 1,480

Salem: Up 5 to 2,072

Wythe County: Up 5 to 2,508

Source: Virginia Department of Health

*Denotes a locality that has not reported an increase for at least four days.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

Every part of Virginia is now in Phase 2, which means anyone 16 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are hosting a walk-in clinic from 11 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Berglund Center. Registration is not required; walk-in doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. All previously scheduled clinic appointments will be honored at their scheduled time. Anyone who is age 16 or older is eligible to receive the vaccine, although minors between the ages of 16-17 must be accompanied by a parent.

The New River Health District continues to require appointments for first doses.

