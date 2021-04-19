Virginia reports 978 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 978 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the first day since March 8 with fewer than 1,000 new cases.
The state's cumulative case total during the pandemic now stands at 647,111, the Virginia Department of Health reported.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 27,678 on Monday, an increase of 29 from Sunday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
Virginia reported 14 new virus-related deaths on Monday, for a total of 10,595.
As of Monday morning, 25% of Virginia's population had been fully vaccinated, and 39.9% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Monday's COVID-19 data
Statewide cases: Up 978 to 647,111
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 29 to 27,678
Statewide deaths: Up 14 to 10,595
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: 1,299
Bath County: Up 1 to 263
Bedford County: Up 14 to 6,160
Botetourt County: Up 4 to 2,474
Buena Vista: 876
Covington: 577*
Craig County: 297
Floyd County: Up 3 to 827
Franklin County: Up 6 to 3,952
Giles County: 1,214
Lexington: 1,159
Lynchburg: Up 8 to 7,466
Montgomery County: Up 6 to 9,120
Pulaski County: Up 3 to 2,536
Radford: 2,074
Roanoke: Up 9 to 8,253
Roanoke County: Up 9 to 8,027
Rockbridge County: Up 1 to 1,480
Salem: Up 5 to 2,072
Wythe County: Up 5 to 2,508
Source: Virginia Department of Health
*Denotes a locality that has not reported an increase for at least four days.
For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
