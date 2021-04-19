Virginia reports 978 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 978 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the first day since March 8 with fewer than 1,000 new cases.

The state's cumulative case total during the pandemic now stands at 647,111, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 27,678 on Monday, an increase of 29 from Sunday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 14 new virus-related deaths on Monday, for a total of 10,595.

As of Monday morning, 25% of Virginia's population had been fully vaccinated, and 39.9% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.