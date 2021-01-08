Virginia reports again reports more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases

Friday marked the third day in a row that Virginia reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The state reported 5,238 new cases Friday, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 387,917, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The state first crossed the 5,000-case threshold on Dec. 31 and has surpassed it on six days.

As of Friday morning, there had been 5,312 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 37 from Thursday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 18,918, an increase of 128 from Thursday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest increases reported Friday were in Bedford County, with 102 new cases; Franklin County, with 66; Montgomery County, with 65; and Roanoke County, with 62.

Statewide, there have been 2,031 outbreaks, which account for 47,776 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

The percentage of positive results from testing was at 16.7% on Friday, down slightly from Thursday's 16.8%.