Virginia reports another 4,078 COVID-19 cases in daily update
The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 327,993, an increase of 4,078 from Thursday.

There have been 4,820 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 29 from Thursday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 17,450, an increase of 61 from Thursday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest increases reported Friday were in Roanoke County, with 66 new cases and Montgomery County with 48.

Statewide, there have been 1,887 outbreaks, which account for 43,042 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

According to the VDH’s online coronavirus dashboard, the percentage of positive results from testing remains at 11.5%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Friday’s COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 4,078 to 327,993

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 61 to 17,450

Statewide deaths: Up 29 to 4,820

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 15 to 689

Bath County: Up 8 to 133

Bedford County: Up 36 to 2,864

Botetourt County: Up 22 to 1,212

Buena Vista: Up 11 to 472

Covington: Down 1 to 343

Craig County: Up 1 to 137

Floyd County: Up 8 to 482

Franklin County: Up 37 to 2,244

Giles County: Up 12 to 531

Lexington: Up 10 to 567

Lynchburg: Up 59 to 3,967

Montgomery County: Up 48 to 5,009

Pulaski County: Up 9 to 1,353

Radford: Up 11 to 1,445

Roanoke: Up 51 to 5,067

Roanoke County: Up 66 to 4,404

Rockbridge County: Up 27 to 546

Salem: Up 12 to 1,107

Wythe County: Up 10 to 1,198

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

