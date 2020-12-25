Virginia reports another 4,078 COVID-19 cases in daily update

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 327,993, an increase of 4,078 from Thursday.

There have been 4,820 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 29 from Thursday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 17,450, an increase of 61 from Thursday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest increases reported Friday were in Roanoke County, with 66 new cases and Montgomery County with 48.

Statewide, there have been 1,887 outbreaks, which account for 43,042 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

According to the VDH’s online coronavirus dashboard, the percentage of positive results from testing remains at 11.5%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.