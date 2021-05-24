Virginia reports fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in more than a year

For the first time in more than a year, Virginia on Monday reported fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases.

The 76 new cases bring the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 673,105, the Virginia Department of Health said.

The state hasn't seen a daily count of less than 100 since March 2020, when the pandemic was just taking hold in Virginia and testing was not yet widely available.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,505 on Monday, an increase of 19 from Sunday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 10 new virus-related deaths on Monday, for a total of 11,116 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Monday morning, 53.5% of Virginia’s adult population (age 18 and over) had been fully vaccinated, and 65.7% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.