Virginia reports fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in more than a year
For the first time in more than a year, Virginia on Monday reported fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases.

The 76 new cases bring the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 673,105, the Virginia Department of Health said.

The state hasn't seen a daily count of less than 100 since March 2020, when the pandemic was just taking hold in Virginia and testing was not yet widely available.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,505 on Monday, an increase of 19 from Sunday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 10 new virus-related deaths on Monday, for a total of 11,116 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Monday morning, 53.5% of Virginia’s adult population (age 18 and over) had been fully vaccinated, and 65.7% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Monday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 76 to 673,105

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 19 to 29,505

Statewide deaths: Up 10 to 11,116

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Down 1 to 1,363

Bath County: 273*

Bedford County: Up 2 to 6,449

Botetourt County: Up 1 to 2,543

Buena Vista: Up 1 to 912

Covington: 605

Craig County: 317

Floyd County: Up 1 to 874

Franklin County: Up 1 to 4,067

Giles County: 1,291

Lexington: 1,207*

Lynchburg: Down 2 to 7,871

Montgomery County: Up 1 to 9,397

Pulaski County: Up 3 to 2,666

Radford: Down 1 to 2,158

Roanoke: 8,501

Roanoke County: Up 5 to 8,285

Rockbridge County: Down 1 to 1,554

Salem: Up 1 to 2,175

Wythe County: 2,664*

*Indicates a locality that has not reported an increase in at least 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

