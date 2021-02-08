Virginia reports lowest daily count of new COVID-19 cases since late December

Virginia on Monday reported 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily total since the day after Christmas.

The state's cumulative total of cases during the pandemic is now 530,825, the Virginia Department of Health reported. Over the last 10 days, the average daily count of new cases has been 3,291.

As of Monday morning, there had been 6,820 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 42 from Sunday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized on Monday was 22,167, an increase of 65 from Sunday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest single-day increases in cases reported Monday were in Montgomery County, with 29 new cases, and Wythe County, with 24.

As of Monday, 898,160 people — or 10.5% of the state's population — had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of more than 130,000 over Sunday, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 206,942 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.