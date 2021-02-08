 Skip to main content
Virginia reports lowest daily count of new COVID-19 cases since late December
Virginia on Monday reported 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily total since the day after Christmas.

The state's cumulative total of cases during the pandemic is now 530,825, the Virginia Department of Health reported. Over the last 10 days, the average daily count of new cases has been 3,291.

As of Monday morning, there had been 6,820 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 42 from Sunday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized on Monday was 22,167, an increase of 65 from Sunday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest single-day increases in cases reported Monday were in Montgomery County, with 29 new cases, and Wythe County, with 24.

As of Monday, 898,160 people — or 10.5% of the state's population — had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of more than 130,000 over Sunday, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 206,942 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Vaccine information

For a full listing of local health departments and the best way to contact them regarding the vaccine, go to https://go.roanoke.com/vaccineguide

Monday’s COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 1,700 to 530,825

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 65 to 22,167

Statewide deaths: Up 42 to 6,820

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 1 to 1,163

Bath County: 245

Bedford County: Up 6 to 5,421

Botetourt County: Up 2 to1,946

Buena Vista: Up 3 to 788

Covington: Up 1 to 594

Craig County: 224

Floyd County: Down 1 to 696

Franklin County: Up 8 to 3,497

Giles County: Up 5 to 970

Lexington: Up 15 to 889

Lynchburg: Up 12 to 6,490

Montgomery County: Up 29 to 6,593

Pulaski County: 2,204

Radford: Down 1 to 1,823

Roanoke: Up 4 to 7,208

Roanoke County: Up 6 to 6,810

Rockbridge County: Up 5 to 1,130

Salem: Up 2 to 1,790

Wythe County: Up 24 to 1,937

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

