Virginia reports more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases
For the fourth time in the last 10 days, Virginia on Monday reported more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The 6,172 new cases bring the state's total to 478,619, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

There have been 6,081 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, a decrease of three from Sunday's report.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 20,764, an increase of 52 from Sunday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest single-day increases in cases were in Lynchburg, with 70 new cases; Bedford County, with 60; and Roanoke, with 55.

As of Monday, 458,472 people in Virginia had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 42,272 over Sunday, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 64,381 people had been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Monday’s COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 6,172 to 478619

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 52 to 20,764

Statewide deaths: Up 3 to 6,081

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 12 to 1,081

Bath County: Up 1 to 240

Bedford County: Up 60 to 4,884

Botetourt County: Up 16 to 1,771

Buena Vista: Up 5 to 695

Covington: Up 5 to 558

Craig County: Up 4 to 206

Floyd County: Up 2 to 662

Franklin County: Up 30 to 3,166

Giles County: Up 8 to 894

Lexington: Up 2 to 785

Lynchburg: Up 70 to 5,920

Montgomery County: Up 31 to 6,075

Pulaski County: Up 10 to 2,091

Radford: Up 12 to 1,767

Roanoke: Up 55 to 6,506

Roanoke County: Up 44 to 6,073

Rockbridge County: Up 15 to 1,006

Salem: Up 16 to 1,630

Wythe County: Up 17 to 1,730

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

