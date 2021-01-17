Virginia reports nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, far surpassing the previous record set just one day earlier.

The 9,914 new cases bring the cumulative total during the pandemic to 439,305, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

On Saturday, the state reported 6,757, a record at the time. The state first reported more than 5,000 new cases on Dec. 31; since then, it has logged 10 days with more than 5,000 new cases.

As of Sunday morning, there had been 5,729 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 23 from Saturday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized was 19,913, an increase of 67 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In Southwest and central Virginia, Bedford County continues to report large increases in new cases, with 105 on Sunday, while Lynchburg reported 122 new cases. Roanoke reported 82 new cases; Roanoke County, 74; and Montgomery County, 36.

The percentage of positive results from testing was at 14.2% on Sunday.

How to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines Each of Virginia’s health districts is responsible for determining how best to safely and ef…