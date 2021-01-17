 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia reports nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments
breaking

Virginia reports nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Virginia reported nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, far surpassing the previous record set just one day earlier.

The 9,914 new cases bring the cumulative total during the pandemic to 439,305, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

On Saturday, the state reported 6,757, a record at the time. The state first reported more than 5,000 new cases on Dec. 31; since then, it has logged 10 days with more than 5,000 new cases.

As of Sunday morning, there had been 5,729 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 23 from Saturday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized was 19,913, an increase of 67 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In Southwest and central Virginia, Bedford County continues to report large increases in new cases, with 105 on Sunday, while Lynchburg reported 122 new cases. Roanoke reported 82 new cases; Roanoke County, 74; and Montgomery County, 36.

The percentage of positive results from testing was at 14.2% on Sunday.

Vaccination efforts continue around the state. As of Sunday, 283,342 people had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 33,470 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Sunday’s COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 9,914 to 439,305

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 67 to 19,913

Statewide deaths: Up 23 to 5,729

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 17 to 1,000

Bath County: Up 3 to 229

Bedford County: Up 105 to 4,391

Botetourt County: Up 13 to 1,657

Buena Vista: Up 6 to 636

Covington: 523

Craig County: Up 2 to 180

Floyd County: Up 12 to 623

Franklin County: Up 40 to 2,942

Giles County: Up 15 to 839

Lexington: Up 1 to 722

Lynchburg: Up 122 to 5,369

Montgomery County: Up 36 to 5,833

Pulaski County: Up 18 to 1,924

Radford: Up 11 to 1,710

Roanoke: Up 82 to 6,102

Roanoke County: Up 74 to 5,689

Rockbridge County: Up 26 to 880

Salem: Up 25 to 1,534

Wythe County: Up 32 to 1,619

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert