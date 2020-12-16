Virginia reports nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases; deaths rise by 38

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 292,240, an increase of 3,931 from Tuesday.

There have been 4,508 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 38 from Tuesday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 16,353, an increase of 166 from Tuesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest increases in cases reported Wednesday were in Bedford County, with 74 new cases; Montgomery County, with 50; and Botetourt County, with 45.

Statewide, there have been 1,704 outbreaks, which account for 38,263 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

According to the VDH’s online coronavirus dashboard, the percentage of positive results from testing is now at 11.4%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.