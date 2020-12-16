 Skip to main content
Virginia reports nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases; deaths rise by 38
top story

Virginia reports nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases; deaths rise by 38

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 292,240, an increase of 3,931 from Tuesday.

There have been 4,508 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 38 from Tuesday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 16,353, an increase of 166 from Tuesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest increases in cases reported Wednesday were in Bedford County, with 74 new cases; Montgomery County, with 50; and Botetourt County, with 45.

Statewide, there have been 1,704 outbreaks, which account for 38,263 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

According to the VDH’s online coronavirus dashboard, the percentage of positive results from testing is now at 11.4%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Wednesday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 3,931 to 292,240

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 166 to 16,353

Statewide deaths: Up 38 to 4,508

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 24 to 541

Bath County: 100

Bedford County: Up 74 to 2,498

Botetourt County: Up 45 to 1,022

Buena Vista: Up 8 to 417

Covington: Up 21 to 302

Craig County: Up 6 to 119

Floyd County: Up 6 to 429

Franklin County: Up 26 to 1,994

Giles County: Up 3 to 440

Lexington: Up 13 to 451

Lynchburg: Up 52 to 3,499

Montgomery County: Up 50 to 4,565

Pulaski County: Up 5 to 1,110

Radford: Up 5 to 1,348

Roanoke: Up 34 to 4,693

Roanoke County: Up 13 to 3,879

Rockbridge County: Up 18 to 423

Salem: Up 5 to 1,047

Wythe County: Up 27 to 1,033

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

