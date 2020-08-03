Virginia reports no new deaths from COVID-19, but case counts continue rise by 1,325

For the first time since March, the Virginia Department of Health reported on Monday that there were no new deaths from COVID-19.

The number of deaths remained at 2,218, the same as Sunday, when only three new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, the number of cases rose by 1,325 to 93,106, while 63 additional Virginians were admitted to hospitals, bringing the total since March to 8,018.

The department’s numbers reflect when new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are reported and not necessarily when they occurred.

It also tracks cases by onset and deaths by the date the person dies, but those figures lag by days and sometimes weeks.

Generally, the reported deaths are low on Sundays and Mondays and higher during the week. On Friday, 33 deaths were reported and on Saturday, 41. Deaths also lag surges and declines in case counts by a two to three weeks, reflecting the progression of the course of the disease.

Locally, counts continued to rise with the department reporting Roanoke with 909 cases, up from 737 a week ago, but still below the 1,028 reported Tuesday by the local health district.

