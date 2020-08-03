You are the owner of this article.
Virginia reports no new deaths from COVID-19, but case counts continue rise by 1,325
For the first time since March, the Virginia Department of Health reported on Monday that there were no new deaths from COVID-19.

The number of deaths remained at 2,218, the same as Sunday, when only three new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, the number of cases rose by 1,325 to 93,106, while 63 additional Virginians were admitted to hospitals, bringing the total since March to 8,018.

The department’s numbers reflect when new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are reported and not necessarily when they occurred.

It also tracks cases by onset and deaths by the date the person dies, but those figures lag by days and sometimes weeks.

Generally, the reported deaths are low on Sundays and Mondays and higher during the week. On Friday, 33 deaths were reported and on Saturday, 41. Deaths also lag surges and declines in case counts by a two to three weeks, reflecting the progression of the course of the disease.

Locally, counts continued to rise with the department reporting Roanoke with 909 cases, up from 737 a week ago, but still below the 1,028 reported Tuesday by the local health district. 

Monday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 1,325 to 93,106

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 63 to 8,018

Statewide deaths: Unchanged at 2,218

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 56*

Bath County: 4*

Bedford County: Up 8 to 307

Buena Vista: 48

Botetourt County: Up 4 to 192

Covington: 12*

Craig County: 16

Floyd County: Up 2 to 39

Franklin County: 160

Giles County: 23*

Lexington: Up 1 to 33

Lynchburg: Up 10 to 469

Montgomery County: Up 9 to 289

Pulaski County: Up 1 to 75

Radford: 26

Roanoke: Up 6 to 909

Roanoke County: Up 9 to 456

Rockbridge County: Down 1 to 67

Salem: Up 1 to 139

Wythe County: Up 3 to 108

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/.

