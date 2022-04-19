Virginia roadway fatality statistics show dangerous trends

RICHMOND — Crash fatalities reached a 14-year high on Virginia's roadways last year, according to statistics released Tuesday by the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

Last year, 968 people died in crashes on Virginia roadways — a 14.3% increase over 2020 and the highest number of annual fatalities since 2007 (1,026 fatalities).

According to the DMV’s Highway Safety Office, fatalities increased across a number of categories, such as speed-related and commercial motor vehicle-involved, and fatal wrecks involving motorcyclists, pedestrians, bicyclists, teen drivers and mature drivers.

The most dramatic percentage increase was among bicycle fatalities, which doubled from 2020-21. Teen driver fatalities also rose significantly.

"Vehicles and roadways are safer than they ever have been, yet we continue to lose lives to senseless crashes, lamented Linda Ford, acting DMV commissioner, who serves as the governor’s highway safety representative.

Virginia’s increase in overall crash fatalities mirrors a national trend, DMV said. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 31,000 people died in crashes in the first nine months of 2021, a 12% increase over the same time period in 2020 and the highest number of fatalities during the first nine months of any year since 2006.

The full report on 2021 U.S. crash statistics will be available later this year.

So far this year, 245 people have been killed in crashes on Virginia roadways, a 12% increase over 2021.

"Do your part to help," Ford urged Virginia drivers. "Slow down, buckle up, focus on the task of driving and never drive impaired. It truly is that simple.”