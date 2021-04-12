 Skip to main content
Virginia says 12,068 more people died during the pandemic than would be expected in a normal year
The Virginia Department of Health on Monday reported that 12,068 more Virginians died during the pandemic than would have been expected during a normal year, and not all of the deaths were from COVID-19.

“It was estimated that from March 2020 to February 2021, Virginia would have expected to see 70,704 total deaths but instead actually experienced a preliminary total of 82,772 deaths of all cause-mortality; an excess of 12,068 deaths, or 17.1% from the expected total,” according to the report on excess deaths filed on the department’s website.

All states have had more deaths than would have been expected without a pandemic, but Virginia’s increase of so-called excess deaths is lower than the national average. In research published early this month by the Journal of the American Medical Association, Virginia Commonwealth University researcher Dr. Steven Woolf said the U.S. had a 22.9% increase in deaths over prior years. Woolf studies excess deaths and the decrease in America’s mortality rate and has been reporting his findings throughout the pandemic.

Virginia reports that it looked at rates of deaths in prior years and adjusted for population growth to determine how many people were expected to die each of the months of the pandemic. By the end of February, 9,847 people had died from COVID. On Monday, the COVID death toll had climbed to 10,486.

In addition to the virus, the department reports that overdose drug deaths accounted for 909, or 7.6%, of the excess deaths. These deaths were on top of what would have been expected, leading to a 45% increase in overdose deaths in 2020 compared to 2019, which had been the highest on record.

Homicides during 2020 also reached the highest number recorded in Virginia in the last few decades. A preliminary total shows 541 homicides, or an increase of 80 over 2019.

“Interestingly, but also thankfully, annual statewide suicide numbers did not increase or decrease in 2020 when compared to numbers in past years. Given that drug overdoses have many of the same risk factors as suicide, one would assume that if one of these events increased during the pandemic, so would the other,” the report said.

The report also notes that unknown natural deaths, which are not investigated by the state’s medical examiner, also should be investigated further to see if commonalities are found.

The Alzheimer’s Association previously reported that 1,546 more Virginians died of the disease in 2020 than would have been expected.

The state’s new report did not go into demographic details. But the department reported in March that Hispanic and Black Virginians died of COVID at disproportionately higher rates than whites.

Monday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 1,310 to 636,862

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 28 to 27,229

Statewide deaths: Up 14 to 10,486

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 1 to 1,294

Bath County: 259

Bedford County: Up 8 to 6,167

Botetourt County: Up 1 to 2,450

Buena Vista: 872

Covington: 578

Craig County: Up 3 to 290

Floyd County: Up 6 to 817

Franklin County: Up 8 to 3,931

Giles County: Up 2 to 1,190

Lexington: Up 2 to 1,156

Lynchburg: Down 9 to 7,363

Montgomery County: Up 14 to 8,994

Pulaski County: Up 4 to 2,500

Radford: Up 1 to 2,042

Roanoke: Up 10 to 8,152

Roanoke County: Up 6 to 7,917

Rockbridge County: Up 1 to 1,466

Salem: Up 3 to 2,016

Wythe County: Up 5 to 2,437

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

To preregister for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA or 877-829-4682.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are now posting appointments online for people to schedule themselves. Visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/roanoke/covid-vaccine/

Anyone who lives in these districts and needs help making an appointment can also call 540-613-6597 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email RCAHDCovidResponse@vdh.virginia.gov.

