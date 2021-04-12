Virginia says 12,068 more people died during the pandemic than would be expected in a normal year

The Virginia Department of Health on Monday reported that 12,068 more Virginians died during the pandemic than would have been expected during a normal year, and not all of the deaths were from COVID-19.
“It was estimated that from March 2020 to February 2021, Virginia would have expected to see 70,704 total deaths but instead actually experienced a preliminary total of 82,772 deaths of all cause-mortality; an excess of 12,068 deaths, or 17.1% from the expected total,” according to the report on excess deaths filed on the department’s website.
All states have had more deaths than would have been expected without a pandemic, but Virginia’s increase of so-called excess deaths is lower than the national average. In research published early this month by the Journal of the American Medical Association, Virginia Commonwealth University researcher Dr. Steven Woolf said the U.S. had a 22.9% increase in deaths over prior years. Woolf studies excess deaths and the decrease in America’s mortality rate and has been reporting his findings throughout the pandemic.
Virginia reports that it looked at rates of deaths in prior years and adjusted for population growth to determine how many people were expected to die each of the months of the pandemic. By the end of February, 9,847 people had died from COVID. On Monday, the COVID death toll had climbed to 10,486.
In addition to the virus, the department reports that overdose drug deaths accounted for 909, or 7.6%, of the excess deaths. These deaths were on top of what would have been expected, leading to a 45% increase in overdose deaths in 2020 compared to 2019, which had been the highest on record.
Homicides during 2020 also reached the highest number recorded in Virginia in the last few decades. A preliminary total shows 541 homicides, or an increase of 80 over 2019.
“Interestingly, but also thankfully, annual statewide suicide numbers did not increase or decrease in 2020 when compared to numbers in past years. Given that drug overdoses have many of the same risk factors as suicide, one would assume that if one of these events increased during the pandemic, so would the other,” the report said.
The report also notes that unknown natural deaths, which are not investigated by the state’s medical examiner, also should be investigated further to see if commonalities are found.
The Alzheimer’s Association previously reported that 1,546 more Virginians died of the disease in 2020 than would have been expected.
The state’s new report did not go into demographic details. But the department reported in March that Hispanic and Black Virginians died of COVID at disproportionately higher rates than whites.