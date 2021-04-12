Virginia says 12,068 more people died during the pandemic than would be expected in a normal year

In addition to the virus, the department reports that overdose drug deaths accounted for 909, or 7.6%, of the excess deaths. These deaths were on top of what would have been expected, leading to a 45% increase in overdose deaths in 2020 compared to 2019, which had been the highest on record.

Homicides during 2020 also reached the highest number recorded in Virginia in the last few decades. A preliminary total shows 541 homicides, or an increase of 80 over 2019.

“Interestingly, but also thankfully, annual statewide suicide numbers did not increase or decrease in 2020 when compared to numbers in past years. Given that drug overdoses have many of the same risk factors as suicide, one would assume that if one of these events increased during the pandemic, so would the other,” the report said.

The report also notes that unknown natural deaths, which are not investigated by the state’s medical examiner, also should be investigated further to see if commonalities are found.

The Alzheimer’s Association previously reported that 1,546 more Virginians died of the disease in 2020 than would have been expected.

The state’s new report did not go into demographic details. But the department reported in March that Hispanic and Black Virginians died of COVID at disproportionately higher rates than whites.

