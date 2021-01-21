Virginia Senate passes bill to move all municipal elections from May to November

RICHMOND — The Virginia Senate narrowly passed a measure Thursday to move any municipal elections still held in the spring to November.
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a Democrat, broke a 19-19 tie on the bill by Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, following a lengthy debate. Advocates said November elections allow more voter participation, while opponents worried about national partisan politics tainting local races.
“I put this bill in for the people,” Spruill said.
Spruill said that most local elections in Virginia are still held in May. Voter turnout is substantially lower, especially among people of color, than in November elections. He also said it would be more fiscally responsible to consolidate the local elections onto the November ballot.
Spruill said that local politicians opposed to this measure are only “looking out for themselves.”
Senators who were against this idea said the legislature shouldn’t force this upon localities that are empowered to do this themselves but have chosen not to.
“Let the municipalities decide,” said Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, who served on Fairfax City Council more than two decades ago. “Let them chart their own course.”
Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, said there are two methods available to localities if they want to change their elections from May to November. They can either adopt an ordinance or amend their charter. He said the Virginia Municipal League and Coalition of First Cities are both opposed to this bill. Norment served on the James City County Board of Supervisors prior to joining the Senate.
Several localities in the Roanoke and New River valleys hold municipal elections in November. Roanoke made the change, and held its city council election Nov. 3. The city had 19,484 votes cast in the May 2016 municipal election. In November, 43,484 votes were cast, according to the State Board of Elections.
Vinton holds its municipal elections in May, and Mayor Brad Grose, who has been on town council for 21 years, said he worries that moving them to November would inject national politics and partisanship into local races. With a population of about 8,000 people, Grose said May elections allow for Vinton residents to get to know their candidates.
“If our local municipal elections were held in November with the general elections, our issues and our candidates would all get lost in the shuffle,” Grose said. “There would be very little attention to local issues because everyone would be involved with the national and state political races.”
Blacksburg used to host its elections in May, but its town council in 2008 voted to move the event to November. Since 2009, the town’s elections have occurred in November of odd-numbered years.
Former Blacksburg Mayor Ron Rordam, whose last year in office was in 2017, said moving town elections to November was his initiative.
“I felt it would increase the turnout and also perhaps quiet the voices that always said May … wasn’t a real election because it was less turnout,” he said. “It completely cut down, did away with that perceived notion that because elections were in May that a smaller number turned out and that smaller number was running the town.”
Rordam said the town made the deliberate choice to have elections in odd-numbered years — when national elections weren’t happening — so that national politics didn’t drown out local issues.
Current Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith looked over local turnout data and thinks competition and whether a hot-button issue is in concurrence with a race are important factors to voter turnout in local elections.
Hager-Smith pointed to the 2009 town council election, which saw a turnout of 21,904, according to state data. The total of votes cast for that town council election was higher than in any subsequent town council election.
Hager-Smith said 2009 saw a total of 10 candidates run for council. She said that period was also the height of a controversy involving whether a big box store would be built in a shopping center along South Main Street.
However, turnout for Blacksburg Town Council elections has on average gone up since the switch to November. Average turnout since 2009 has been 15,367, more than double the 6,471 between 2000 and 2008 — when those elections occurred in May of even-numbered years.
Salem Registrar Dana Oliver said the November ballot could end up stuffed with races.
Some local elections in Salem are already decided in November: sheriff, treasurer, commissioner of the revenue and commonwealth's attorney. Residents elect city council members in May.