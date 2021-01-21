Virginia Senate passes bill to move all municipal elections from May to November

Several localities in the Roanoke and New River valleys hold municipal elections in November. Roanoke made the change, and held its city council election Nov. 3. The city had 19,484 votes cast in the May 2016 municipal election. In November, 43,484 votes were cast, according to the State Board of Elections.

Vinton holds its municipal elections in May, and Mayor Brad Grose, who has been on town council for 21 years, said he worries that moving them to November would inject national politics and partisanship into local races. With a population of about 8,000 people, Grose said May elections allow for Vinton residents to get to know their candidates.

“If our local municipal elections were held in November with the general elections, our issues and our candidates would all get lost in the shuffle,” Grose said. “There would be very little attention to local issues because everyone would be involved with the national and state political races.”

Blacksburg used to host its elections in May, but its town council in 2008 voted to move the event to November. Since 2009, the town’s elections have occurred in November of odd-numbered years.

Former Blacksburg Mayor Ron Rordam, whose last year in office was in 2017, said moving town elections to November was his initiative.