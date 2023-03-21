The Roanoke Police Department needs the public's help locating a missing 68-year-old man with a cognitive impairment.

Bradford Allen Burgess was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday on Pheasant Ridge Road Southwest in Roanoke, Virginia State Police said Tuesday.

The state police issued a senior alert on the Roanoke department's behalf Tuesday at 1:05 p.m.

"The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency," state police said.

Burgess is a white male who is 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has hazel eyes and gray hair, police said.

When he was last seen Monday, he was "possibly" wearing a dark ball cap, a red, black and white jacket, camouflage cargo pants and black boots, police said.

If you know something about Burgess' whereabouts, call 540-853-5317 to talk to the Roanoke Police Department.