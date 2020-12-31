Virginia surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 deaths, logs first-ever day of more than 5,000 new cases

Virginia logged more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time on Thursday, the same day the state surpassed 5,000 deaths from the virus.

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 349,584, an increase of 5,239 from Wednesday.

There have been 5,032 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 48 from Wednesday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 18,041, an increase of 131 from Wednesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest increases reported Thursday were in Bedford County, with 71 new cases; Roanoke County, with 66; and Montgomery County, with 44.

Statewide, there have been 1,950 outbreaks, which account for 44,979 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

According to the VDH’s online coronavirus dashboard, the percentage of positive results from testing is 13.2%.