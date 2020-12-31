 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 deaths, logs first-ever day of more than 5,000 new cases
0 comments

Virginia surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 deaths, logs first-ever day of more than 5,000 new cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Virginia logged more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time on Thursday, the same day the state surpassed 5,000 deaths from the virus.

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 349,584, an increase of 5,239 from Wednesday.

There have been 5,032 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 48 from Wednesday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 18,041, an increase of 131 from Wednesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest increases reported Thursday were in Bedford County, with 71 new cases; Roanoke County, with 66; and Montgomery County, with 44.

Statewide, there have been 1,950 outbreaks, which account for 44,979 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

According to the VDH’s online coronavirus dashboard, the percentage of positive results from testing is 13.2%.

As of Wednesday, 64,882 people in Virginia had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. That includes 1,840 residents of Roanoke County, 1,620 in Roanoke, 891 in Montgomery County and 486 in Salem.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Thursday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 5,239 to 349,584

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 131 to 18,041

Statewide deaths: Up 48 to 5,032

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 20 to 767

Bath County: Up 7 to 153

Bedford County: Up 71 to 3,036

Botetourt County: Up 18 to 1,292

Buena Vista: Up 12 to 512

Covington: Up 3 to 368

Craig County: Up 1 to 149

Floyd County: Up 7 to 507

Franklin County: Up 28 to 2,329

Giles County: Up 12 to 605

Lexington: Up 7 to 596

Lynchburg: Up 81 to 4,255

Montgomery County: Up 44 to 5,182

Pulaski County: Up 17 to 1,502

Radford: Up 11 to 1,497

Roanoke: Up 37 to 5,236

Roanoke County: Up 66 to 4,686

Rockbridge County: Up 9 to 599

Salem: Up 9 to 1,172

Wythe County: Up 20 to 1,311

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert