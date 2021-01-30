Virginia surpasses 500,000 COVID-19 cases

Virginia surpassed 500,000 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 4,309 new cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total during the pandemic to 502,221.

As of Saturday morning, there had been 6,449 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 70 from Friday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized on Saturday was 21,377, an increase of 136 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest single-day increases in cases were in Roanoke, with 72 new cases; Roanoke County, with 70; and Bedford County, with 67.

As of Friday, 599,429 people — or 7% of the state’s population — had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those 98,485 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses. By mid-morning Saturday, the dashboard had not been updated with new daily numbers.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.