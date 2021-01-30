 Skip to main content
Virginia surpasses 500,000 COVID-19 cases
Virginia surpasses 500,000 COVID-19 cases

Virginia surpassed 500,000 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 4,309 new cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total during the pandemic to 502,221.

As of Saturday morning, there had been 6,449 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 70 from Friday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized on Saturday was 21,377, an increase of 136 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest single-day increases in cases were in Roanoke, with 72 new cases; Roanoke County, with 70; and Bedford County, with 67.

As of Friday, 599,429 people — or 7% of the state’s population — had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those 98,485 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses. By mid-morning Saturday, the dashboard had not been updated with new daily numbers.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Saturday’s COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 4,309 to 502,221

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 136 to 21,377

Statewide deaths: Up 70 to 6,449

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 3 to 1,116

Bath County: 241

Bedford County: Up 67 to 5,150

Botetourt County: Up 17 to 1,851

Buena Vista: Up 11 to 740

Covington: Up 5 to 565

Craig County: Up 2 to 215

Floyd County: Up 4 to 678

Franklin County: Up 47 to 3,337

Giles County: Up 10 to 923

Lexington: Up 7 to 810

Lynchburg: Up 68 to 6,149

Montgomery County: Up 30 to 6,283

Pulaski County: Up 7 to 2,160

Radford: Up 4 to 1,793

Roanoke: Up 72 to 6,829

Roanoke County: Up 70 to 6,404

Rockbridge County: Up 14 to 1,067

Salem: Up 17 to 1,719

Wythe County: Up 5 to 1,795

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

