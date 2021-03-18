Virginia Tech aims for mass student vaccination clinic, in-person fall semester

Virginia Tech aims to host mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students before the semester ends in May, the university’s president said Thursday.
“We’re very hopeful that students will have the opportunity to be vaccinated before the end of the spring semester, and that this can be done in a very organized fashion and rather quickly,” President Tim Sands said at a virtual town hall, which also discussed plans for an in-person fall semester and graduation ceremonies.
Vaccine availability has ramped up in recent weeks, with several Virginia health districts moving toward the next Phase 1c of eligibility, which includes those who work in higher education. President Joe Biden announced last week a goal to make every adult in the U.S. eligible to receive a vaccine by May 1, though it’s not clear when those eligible eventually would get a shot, or shots, in the arm.
Sands said the university is in daily talks with the Virginia Department of Health, and is “making sure our students are vaccinated at the earliest possible time.”
“It would be better if we could get that done before the end of the spring semester than it would to be ad hoc, but we're not quite there yet. We can’t say for sure,” he said. “But I’m pretty optimistic that by the end of this semester we’ll be able to do some sort of mass vaccination clinics for students. So stay tuned on that. That’s where the momentum is taking us.”
Federal policy forbids mandating vaccines approved under emergency use authorizations, as the COVID-19 vaccines were, according to Sands. If the federal agencies fully approve the vaccines, the General Assembly and Virginia Department of Health would make a determination at the state level, he said.
As COVID-19 cases drop and vaccinations pick up, Tech intends to hold in-person classes this fall and in-person graduation events at Lane Stadium, university officials confirmed.
The request form for fall classes opens on Wednesday.
“We are planning for an in-person fall, and what that means to us is the schedule of classes that will go live next week will look like a pre-pandemic schedule,” said Rachel Holloway, vice provost for undergraduate academic affairs. “We’re really trying to get back to what makes Virginia Tech so special, which is gathering with the faculty in the classroom, so that’s our goal.”
Campus may still look different from a typical year, depending on whether any physical distancing or public health guidelines remain in place by the fall. Prevalence testing for COVID-19 and quarantine dorms will remain.
“Keep your masks, don’t be throwing them away,” Holloway said. “Hopefully we won’t need to use them as much, but, again, we may need to.”
The university is also planning to hold in-person graduation ceremonies this spring, following Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement Wednesday that allows up to 5,000 people to gather outdoors for commencements.
The university expects to release details about graduation plans in the coming weeks.
While cases of COVID-19 on campus have fallen — from an average of 38 daily cases in late February to seven daily cases reported Thursday — Sands described the coming two to three weeks as “really critical.”
“The overall message is we are in a good place, but we must remain vigilant,” he said.
In-person graduation ceremonies and the loosening of pandemic restrictions could be jeopardized by the type of “concerning behavior” Sands said happened on Wednesday.
Photos on social media showed scores of students partying outside for St. Patrick’s Day, which also fell on one of five “well-being day” breaks throughout the semester. Tech split up its traditional week-long spring break to discourage travel during the pandemic.
“Yesterday we had too many students who decided to gather in large volumes, and that really puts us all at risk,” Frank Shushok, vice president for student affairs, said.
More than one gathering this year has led to an outbreak in COVID-19 cases, according to Sands. Coronavirus case numbers prompted the university to consider altering its operations to a degree it has not previously acknowledged.
“Maybe twice, beginning in the fall and a couple weeks into the spring semester … we had multiple events that led to an influx of cases that were difficult to manage," he said.
Continuing, he said "I won’t lie and say it’s been smooth. There have been a couple times when our afternoon briefing that we have several times a week … where we've really been on the edge.”
Sands said he was proud the university did not have to shutdown or issue a lockdown.
“It’s been close,” Sands said. “We’ve had some times when we’ve been five minutes away or an hour away from saying, ‘OK, that’s it. We’ve got to change direction’. But we’ve hung in there and we’ve done it.”
A university spokesman said Thursday afternoon that Sands was speaking generally, and that Tech has constantly evaluated its operations throughout the pandemic.
“I think you're looking for a literal interpretation of an emotional comment,” Mark Owczarski said in an email. “One specific event? No, rather, simply our daily response/thinking/worrying/etc. to an extraordinary challenging situation so we can be prepared for anything that might happen.”