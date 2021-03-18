Virginia Tech aims for mass student vaccination clinic, in-person fall semester

Virginia Tech aims to host mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students before the semester ends in May, the university’s president said Thursday.

“We’re very hopeful that students will have the opportunity to be vaccinated before the end of the spring semester, and that this can be done in a very organized fashion and rather quickly,” President Tim Sands said at a virtual town hall, which also discussed plans for an in-person fall semester and graduation ceremonies.

Vaccine availability has ramped up in recent weeks, with several Virginia health districts moving toward the next Phase 1c of eligibility, which includes those who work in higher education. President Joe Biden announced last week a goal to make every adult in the U.S. eligible to receive a vaccine by May 1, though it’s not clear when those eligible eventually would get a shot, or shots, in the arm.

Sands said the university is in daily talks with the Virginia Department of Health, and is “making sure our students are vaccinated at the earliest possible time.”