BLACKSBURG — Evan Hull used to run a great deal back in high school, but said he hasn’t pounded the pavement as much since he’s been in college.

On Saturday morning, however, he decided to lace up his running shoes for a greater cause, one that required 3.2 miles.

“I just like honoring all these people who lost their lives,” Hull said as he was trying to catch his breath after finishing the run. “It’s a great event. It’s great to be with the Hokie community. It’s just really cool to be a part of something as big as this.”

Hull, a freshman who’s majoring in journalism at Virginia Tech, was one of the thousands of people who took part in the annual 3.2-mile Run in Remembrance on Saturday. The event, which began with a moment of silence, honors and remembers the lives of the 32 students and faculty who were killed during the 2007 shooting.

The 3.2 miles, which could also be walked, began on Alumni Mall near Torgersen Bridge and looped around the campus, passing by landmarks such as Lane Stadium and the Virginia Tech Pylons.

The course finished at the April 16 Memorial located across the road from Burruss Hall, Tech’s main administrative building. After their run or walk, many participants were provided with snack chips, bananas and water bottles as they rested and socialized.

Many others also walked over to the memorial where they quietly looked down at the engraved Hokie Stones honoring the victims of the tragedy.

When counting both registrants and those who simply showed up on the day of the event, about 15,000 people participated in the Run in Remembrance Saturday, said Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski. He further clarified that a certain number of participants, such as Tech alumni who either don’t live in the area or couldn’t make it to Blacksburg Saturday, still formally took part elsewhere.

Dennis Hartman, a Lynchburg resident, said he’s not really part of the local community, but decided to show up after his son-in-law - who works at Tech - told him about the event. He said he wanted to show support for the victims and honor the memories of them.

Jessica Showalter, a junior studying forestry at Tech, echoed some of Hartman’s points.

“It provided an opportunity for the community to come together,” she said.

Coby Loveranes, a Tech freshman, said it was nice to see many people he knew and take part in something that he described as well put together.

“I love that we have this event to remember the 32 people. It was great,” he said after finishing first in the race. “And I love running, I love Virginia Tech, I love giving back to the community. I think it was a great way to mix everything I love, just have fun, see people and enjoy Virginia Tech.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Saturday ordered all U.S. and Virginia flags on state and local buildings and grounds to be flown at half-staff Sunday in memory and respect of the 16th anniversary of the Tech shooting.

Maria Anthony, a Tech senior, said the impact of the tragedy can still be felt to this day. She said it can be seen, for example, in the number of security measures in place on campus.

“It has a huge impact here, you can tell even. All the safety measures they take with everything. All the dorms are double locked, [with] swiped access,” said Anthony.

Anthony said other tragedies that have occurred in other communities also come close to home simply due to Tech campus’ own experience well over a dozen years ago. She pointed to the shooting at the University of Virginia last year as an example.

“It’s always thought about,” Anthony said about the tragedy.

On the event itself, Anthony echoed the comments of many other participants.

“It’s a huge event on campus and for the community, and we’re seniors this year,” she said. “So we really wanted to participate in it before we graduated.”

Hull also remarked on the tragedy’s impact.

“I think the Hokie community has risen up from it completely. We honor it, but we put it behind us and we make sure to honor [the victims], but we don’t let it shape who we are,” he said. “We surpass the hate. We don’t focus on the bad. We focus more so on the good. I think that’s what’s unique about the Hokie community.”

Photos: Virginia Tech's 2023 Run in Remembrance