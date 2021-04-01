Virginia Tech Big Event canceled, may be revived this fall

The Big Event at Virginia Tech will be neither big nor an event again this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The student-run service day each year attracts thousands of volunteers who carry out hundreds of projects, such as yard work and window washing in the community.

This year's Big Event was scheduled to take place Saturday, but organizers recently announced it would be postponed to the fall.

"We must continue to do our part to keep the New River Valley community safe by preventing the spread of the coronavirus, even if that means another year without the Big Event," read a message posted last week to the group's Instagram account. The message was posted to Facebook Monday.

"Although we are unable to strengthen the tight-knit bond within our community through face-to-face interaction, we will continue to provide opportunities for students to engage virtually with community members," the statement said.

The organization's website said the event would be postponed until the fall, but it did not provide further details. Emails from The Roanoke Times to organizers in the past two months have gone unanswered.