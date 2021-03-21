Virginia Tech board adopts goal of carbon-neutral campus by 2030

But the group believes it’s important for Tech to build its own solar panels on campus property.

“The primary benefit is really educational. Having ownership and control of some solar capacity on our campus will allow us to create a renewable energy ... living laboratory and for instruction,” as well as opportunities for outside grants, Ibeziako said. “Last but not least, it gives us that visible showcase of our commitment on campus and also in the community.”

The university did not seek any new funding tied to the Climate Action Commitment, but would instead use its annual budget process to fund the goals.

The plan for carbon neutrality by 2030 — and a goal to eliminate carbon offsets and fossil fuels completely by 2050 — is far more aggressive than the previous plan. Tech’s original climate plan sought to reduce emissions to 80% below 1990 levels by 2050.

Spector, the student activist, said students showed up Monday to celebrate and show gratitude for all the work put into the plan from students, faculty, staff and community members.