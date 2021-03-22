Virginia Tech board approves 2.9% tuition hike after rejecting university's initial proposal

On Sunday, committee members wrestled with the university’s initial proposal but eventually greenlit it.

“My whole point is that I think we have a skinny budget, we have a skinny admin cost. I want us to be very aware of what we [are] doing,” White said Sunday. “As far as the state, I don’t put any faith in the state to give us money based on anything. They’ve shortchanged us this year, us and the University of Virginia, on a $40 million [budget item]. We were the only two colleges that got shortchanged. The rest of everybody else got the money. I don’t really have a lot of faith in the Assembly to give us anything based on anything.”

White did not specify what $40 million item he was talking about.

Board Rector Horacio Valeiras agreed with not using state funds for a temporary decrease in the tuition hike.

“Unless the state is willing to turn some of this money into permanent money, I’m with Preston,” Valeiras said Sunday. “I think we need to consider the sticker shock not only this year but also next year.”

Board members also questioned whether the university should reexamine the logic behind its Funds for the Future program, which waives tuition and fee increases for returning students whose families make up to $100,000 annually.