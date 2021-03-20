Virginia Tech board to consider tuition and fee increases

While Virginia Tech is moving toward a 2.9% tuition increase, one-time state funding will effectively reduce the hike to 2.1% for students this coming year.
The university’s Board of Visitors meets Monday to vote on the university’s tuition and fee plan.
Approval would mark the first time since 2018 that the university raised tuition, after Tech froze rates last year because of the pandemic. In 2019, Virginia colleges kept tuition steady in exchange for more state funds.
Virginia students would see tuition increase from $11,420 to $11,658, and for out-of-state students, from $29,960 to $30,584.
“Setting tuition and fees for the next academic year is one of the most important decisions the board and the university will make each year,” Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski said in an email. “We seek to balance program improvements with student access and affordability towards an overall goal of increasing the value of a Virginia Tech degree and we recognize the decision’s imp- act on our students and their families.”
Under the university’s proposal, comprehensive fees would increase by $90, mostly for health services and athletics. Room and board costs would also go up.
In total, an average in-state undergraduate will pay an additional $653 starting next semester, from $23,305 to $23,958, taking into account housing and dining costs, according to board documents.
The average out-of-state undergraduate will pay $1,039 more next year, from $42,449 to $43,488, board documents show.
The university says the proposed 5.6% increase in dining costs will cover “planned state compensation programs, adjustments to fringe benefit rates, increased food costs, increased hourly wage compensation, utility costs, and facility maintenance and renovation projects.” An average 1.9% increase for campus housing will cover similar costs, in addition to equipment and furniture replacement and more residence hall staff.
Students and parents have expressed disappointment with the university’s proposed tuition and fee increases, particularly since the pandemic moved most courses online and limited on-campus activities.
In comments submitted to the board, 14 students and parents urged the university not to increase costs.
“Many families are still struggling financially from the pandemic and cannot afford additional expenses,” said one commenter who identified herself as Nancy Rider and a parent. “Finally, the education value for this past year has been abysmal. If anything, students should receive a partial refund for tuition.”
When the issue of tuition refunds emerged after the pandemic shuttered campus last year, the university said its instructional costs only increased with the move to online classes.
The board is expected to approve a nearly $100 transportation service fee refund for students this semester, after Blacksburg allocated federal relief dollars to the university.
“Has the University considered pursuing business initiatives that could help to finance operations and alleviate economic pressure on students?” wrote another board commenter, identified as Charles Parker, a student. “We are a land-grant university, not Harvard. If our goal is to educate the masses, why are we only making it harder to do so?”
The university does expect to receive about $49 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden this month, according to Owczarski.
Of those one-time funds, about $24 million will be used for direct financial aid for students, he said. In the first two stimulus allocations, the university received $19.4 million for student financial aid.