Virginia Tech board to consider tuition and fee increases

While Virginia Tech is moving toward a 2.9% tuition increase, one-time state funding will effectively reduce the hike to 2.1% for students this coming year.

The university’s Board of Visitors meets Monday to vote on the university’s tuition and fee plan.

Approval would mark the first time since 2018 that the university raised tuition, after Tech froze rates last year because of the pandemic. In 2019, Virginia colleges kept tuition steady in exchange for more state funds.

Virginia students would see tuition increase from $11,420 to $11,658, and for out-of-state students, from $29,960 to $30,584.

“Setting tuition and fees for the next academic year is one of the most important decisions the board and the university will make each year,” Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski said in an email. “We seek to balance program improvements with student access and affordability towards an overall goal of increasing the value of a Virginia Tech degree and we recognize the decision’s imp- act on our students and their families.”