Virginia Tech crews clean up mess Friday after heavy rains
Virginia Tech crews clean up mess Friday after heavy rains

BLACKSBURG — Maintenance crews continued cleanup around the Virginia Tech Duck Pond on Friday after flooding caused by Thursday's heavy rains.

Debris was cleared from a pond outlet at Duck Pond Drive and Smithfield Road, and crews replaced gravel shoulders along the cage parking lot.

Part of a fence bordering the Historic Smithfield property partially collapsed from debris carried by the floodwaters.

The flooding caused standing water on some campus roads and forced the Blacksburg Transit bus service to suspend routes for a time on Thursday, according to the BT Twitter feed.

By Friday afternoon, all roads and parking lots were open to traffic.

Blacksburg recorded 3.04 inches of rainfall, much of it occurring in just an hour. Most locations around the Roanoke and New River valleys recorded between 1/2 and 2 inches on Thursday, with some getting more.

