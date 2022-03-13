Virginia Tech fans bask in afterglow of ACC Tournament win

BLACKSBURG — The relative serenity in downtown Blacksburg on Sunday afternoon provided a misleading feel of how many Virginia Tech fans felt the day after their basketball team’s historic win.

Or maybe, it was just time to rest and peacefully take in the moment: The Hokies are Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball champions.

“It was a good game. They played very well, both halves,” said Alexander Waggenspack, who was at Bull & Bones Brewhaus & Grill enjoying drinks and food with a friend Sunday. “I was impressed.”

Waggenspack, a Blacksburg resident and Tech employee, said he’s first and foremost an Ohio State fan but roots for the Hokies during big games.

He watched the Tech and Duke game the night before at a friend’s house, where he said they spent much of the time off the couch.

“When they made good shots, we got up, we cheered,” he said. “We even turned it into a drinking game. So every time they made a basket, we would take a shot of liquor. It was fun to watch. I’m pretty happy.”

Several others, like Waggenspack, spent part of the post-victory day in some of the town’s popular sports grills, where they relaxed with friends.

“I’d say it was one of the most exciting times since I’ve been at Tech. Biggest win I’ve seen since I’ve been here,” said Zach Mortman, who added he’s a season ticket holder in both basketball and football.

Although it was the Hokies’ first ACC championship and the farthest the team had made it in the conference tournament in years, Mortman said he thought Tech was due for a big win. He recalled the opening-round tournament game, which Tech won in dramatic fashion when guard Darius Maddox nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer.

“After [Maddox] hit the buzzer beater against Clemson, we just kept rolling with it,” said Mortman, who was at the Cellar Restaurant.

Tech had already beaten the following opponent Notre Dame during the season, Mortman said. “So we knew that was easy,” he said.

Then, there was the victory over North Carolina, when the Hokies got off to a hot start, Mortman said. “Then, this really capped it off right,” he said about the ACC title win.

Mortman also recalled the Hokies’ uneven start in ACC play this season, which he said was surprising.

It’s “something that we didn’t think would happen. We thought our team would be really good this year,” he said. “So, it’s good to see us really come together at the end of the season.”

Travis Wylie, who was at Sharkey’s, said he didn’t previously expect to see Tech win the title and recalled the program’s history over the years.

“Think about the coaches we’ve rolled through,” he said.

Wylie named Seth Greenberg and Buzz Williams. He said he found it funny how the former was a commentator and analyst on the game.

“Seems like we’ve rolled through some good coaches [but] our program had never succeeded like it’s doing right now,” Wylie said.

Wylie said he feels Tech has recruited decent talent over the years, but that it obviously hasn’t been at the same level as the team from Durham it beat Saturday night. Tech has long been more of a football school, he said.

“We don’t get the same recruits that Duke pulls in terms of basketball,” Wylie said. “So it’s nice to see those guys be able to put it together … and do what they did. It’s nice. It’s a good feeling you know.”

There was something else, too, to enjoy about Saturday’s win, Wylie said.

“It’s incredible to see us have that win in the ACC,” he said. “The other side of it is I liked the look on Coach K’s face at the end.”

Wylie was referencing longtime Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who is in his final season at the school. Like other Tech fans, Wylie said he felt the coverage on Krzyzewski’s planned departure had reached ad nauseam levels.

But Wylie called the win “huge.”

“Especially for our basketball team, considering football is what we feel like we kind of have our roots in here,” he said. “So to see basketball be such a huge staple for us, I think it’s such a huge win.”

On Saturday night, as the Hokie basketball players reveled in the win, students and fans congregated for a flash victory party in downtown Blacksburg.

Once the Hokie high afterglow faded on Sunday, fans learned the next men’s hoops opponent, Texas on Friday in Milwaukee, as the Cinderella run into March Madness continues. They’ll be watching.

